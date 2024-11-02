Martha Stewart Says Ryan Reynolds "Is Not So Funny" in Real Life

Martha Stewart is telling fans what she really thinks about her neighbor, actor Ryan Reynolds.

Earlier this week, during an appearance on Bilt Rewards' Rent Free game show, Stewart told Bilt CEO and founder Ankur Jain that the Deadpool actor is "not so funny" in real life.

The comment came after Jain asked Stewart who she thought people would consider to be the most fun celebrity to hang out with.

“He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?” Stewart responded. “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.

"He’s a good actor,” Stewart continued. “He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again ... I’m going to get in trouble, he's my neighbor."

Stewart explained that her personal list of fun celebrities would include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift.

"I would take Ryan off [the list] and I would put in somebody else," she added.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart attend the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Never one to shy away from social media, Reynolds responded to Stewart's viral comments on Saturday, Nov. 2 via X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I’d disagree with her," the actor wrote. "But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

Of course, fans of both Stewart and Reynolds are loving the back-and-forth.

"I know It's been a wild year but, I did not have a 'get off my lawn' level feud between Ryan Reynolds & Martha Stewart on my 2024 bingo card," one fan posted on X.

"And she did it with a dry Aviation Gin martini in hand..." another wrote, referring to Reynolds's co-owned gin company based out of Portland, Oregon. In 2020 the actor sold his stake in the company for $610 million.

"It’s okay to be serious Ryan when you don’t feel like it," one fan posted.

Ryan Reynolds as 'Deadpool' (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Reynolds is coming off the recent, history-making success of his latest movie Deadpool & Wolverine, the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time that managed to earn $1.086 billion globally in just 23 days.

Stewart, on the other hand, is promoting her new cookbook Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen and her new documentary Martha, which premiered on Netflix last month.