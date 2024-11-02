Martha Stewart Says Ryan Reynolds "Is Not So Funny" in Real Life
"I'm going to get in trouble, he's my neighbor."
Martha Stewart is telling fans what she really thinks about her neighbor, actor Ryan Reynolds.
Earlier this week, during an appearance on Bilt Rewards' Rent Free game show, Stewart told Bilt CEO and founder Ankur Jain that the Deadpool actor is "not so funny" in real life.
The comment came after Jain asked Stewart who she thought people would consider to be the most fun celebrity to hang out with.
“He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?” Stewart responded. “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.
"He’s a good actor,” Stewart continued. “He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again ... I’m going to get in trouble, he's my neighbor."
Stewart explained that her personal list of fun celebrities would include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift.
"I would take Ryan off [the list] and I would put in somebody else," she added.
Never one to shy away from social media, Reynolds responded to Stewart's viral comments on Saturday, Nov. 2 via X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I’d disagree with her," the actor wrote. "But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."
Of course, fans of both Stewart and Reynolds are loving the back-and-forth.
"I know It's been a wild year but, I did not have a 'get off my lawn' level feud between Ryan Reynolds & Martha Stewart on my 2024 bingo card," one fan posted on X.
"And she did it with a dry Aviation Gin martini in hand..." another wrote, referring to Reynolds's co-owned gin company based out of Portland, Oregon. In 2020 the actor sold his stake in the company for $610 million.
"It’s okay to be serious Ryan when you don’t feel like it," one fan posted.
Reynolds is coming off the recent, history-making success of his latest movie Deadpool & Wolverine, the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time that managed to earn $1.086 billion globally in just 23 days.
Stewart, on the other hand, is promoting her new cookbook Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen and her new documentary Martha, which premiered on Netflix last month.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
