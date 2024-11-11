Martin Scorsese Goes Viral for Narrating Daughter Francesca's Makeup Routine: "It Looks Like Clown Face"
Incredible scenes.
Martin Scorsese is a movie-making genius, but when it comes to makeup? The man has a thing or two left to learn.
This gap in Martin's knowledge became evident over the weekend when his daughter Francesca Scorsese posted a makeup GRWM on TikTok, which she had her famous dad narrate while she listened. The results were predictably hilarious.
As he witnessed his daughter apply MAC SPF primer, followed by Caudalie Vinocrush tinted cream and Kosas concealer, the filmmaker said, "That's... wait... that's too fast. Wait a minute. She's painting her face. Uhhh, it's... hmm. It looks like clown face? No, no, wait, wait. Patting. Great deal of patting going on."
He continued as Francesca went through the next steps, "That's kind of... mmmh... I know what that is. That's a compact. Brushing. That's... this is some sort of instructional video, I think. In terms of, um, makeup. Mmh. That's... oh! That's for eyebrows. See what you can do with your eyebrow. Oh look, she's darkening them. I don't know if she needs to do that, but. Eh, she didn't need to do that."
As Francesca used eyebrow gel followed by a MAC eye palette, Martin said, "That didn't look right. That looks like there's more being done to the eyebrows. And then, you know, gelling the eyebrows? Could that be? Wait, that looked like a palette of some kind. How much makeup do you really need? Oh goodness, right on the nose. That's interesting."
One real high point of the video happened when Francesca started to curl her eyebrows, and made her dad absolutely lose his mind. "Ah! My God, she's taking her eye out!" he cried. "Oh my God! Stop that!"
When Francesca got to the lip-lining stage, Martin made noises which the 24-year-old correctly interpreted.
"So you're telling me I did too much?" she asked him.
"Yeah, that is too much, I'm afraid," he answered. "Yeah. That is too much. The outline is too big."
So now we know: Martin Scorsese? Not a big fan of over-lined lips.
Another high point happened when Francesca broke out a Fenty lip gloss and Martin confidently exclaimed, "That, you can't fool me, is nail polish." As he witnessed what happened next, he said admonishingly, "You put nail polish on your lips."
"You kids are crazy, I swear," Martin added, concluding, "Oh, look at that. Wow! That's interesting. Ah."
@francescascorsese ♬ original sound - Nintendo
Never change, Marty.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
