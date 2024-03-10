While many of 2023's best drama movies brought history to the silver screen, Killers of the Flower Moon may be the most significant for bringing a spotlight to one of America's most devastating and little-known atrocities. Martin Scorsese's latest crime saga, based on David Grann's 2017 best-selling novel of the same name, tells the story of the Osage Murders of the 1920s, when a Native-American community in Oklahoma—then one of the wealthiest regions per capita—was targeted by their greedy neighbors and so-called friends.
It centers on Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), who comes to Oklahoma to work with his esteemed uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro) and subsequently marries a wealthy Osage woman named Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone). As Hale orchestrates terrible acts against Mollie and her family (with Ernest serving as a witless lackey), Mollie's fight for justice amid the murders brings the nascent FBI (represented by Jesse Plemons' Agent Tom White) to her and Ernest's doorstep.
Killers of the Flower Moon is not easy to watch; it's the latest example of Scorsese depicting the unimaginable depths of human greed and cruelty. However, Gladstone's moving performance holds the entire narrative together, and she's likely to make history at the 2024 Oscars, as she's up for Best Actress. If you don't watch the film for her, watch to see an impressive example of Indigenous representation, filled masters of their craft telling a difficult story in an extremely skilled manner. Below, see info for how to watch Killers of the Flower Moon.
How to Watch 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?
Killers of the Flower Moon is currently available to stream on Apple TV+. The streamer offers a 7-day free trial, after which it costs $9.99/month with ads or $11.99/month add-free. The Oscar-nominated film is also available purchase digitally on platforms including Prime Video, Vudu, and more.
Quinci LeGardye is a Contributing Culture Editor who covers TV, movies, Korean entertainment, books, and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.
