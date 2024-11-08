32 Stunning Celebrity Red Lip Moments

Red lipstick can feel intimidating. Maybe you haven't found the right color, or you're just not sure how to wear it. Fortunately, celebrities provide endless red lip inspiration, often reaching for the color on the red carpet. From classic matte reds to dark and dimensional burgundies to shiny ombrés, this list proves that there's a red lip for every occasion and outfit.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a model, Kendall Jenner's no stranger to a big, bold look. This bright red—which is deliberately over-lined, especially on her top lip—is exactly the kind of color that benefits from a maximalist moment like this (especially when it matches your outfit).

Claire Foy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claire Foy looks great in red lipstick (it was a key part of her role as a young Queen Elizabeth II, and she wore the heck out of it on The Crown). This is a darker, deeper, richer version than the one she wore on the show, and it's a really gorgeous stain.

Aubrey Plaza

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for a red that's nearly coral can be a fun spring-summer vibe, especially when you lean in and match your whole outfit to it. Aubrey Plaza has the absolutely perfect shade: not too deep or too bright, with a nice matte finish and precise application.

Elizabeth Taylor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red was one of Elizabeth Taylor's signature lip shades, particularly when she was a young Hollywood actress. This is a simple, monochromatic, medium red with full and precise coverage: it's very '50s, but in a way that still feels replicable in the modern day.

Amber Heard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Amber Heard's signature red carpet looks has been a deep, wine-colored red lipstick (with matching deep blush and dramatic eyeshadow). The matching levels of intensity help a deeper color "blend in" instead of sticking out from the rest of the face.

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If a deep red lipstick feels like a bridge too far for you, opt for a gentle, almost balm-like swipe of red on the lips. Gigi Hadid, who's working a runway look, matches the general color in her eyeshadow as well for a more holistic aesthetic that's still subtle.

Amy Adams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Putting to bed for good the misconception that redheads can't wear red, Amy Adams matches her pretty auburn hair with a bright red lip. The warm, yellow undertones on the lipstick are a complement to both her hair and skin, so the effect isn't jarring.

Dove Cameron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A red lip can help a soft, floral look seem a bit "tougher" and bolder. This red on Dove Cameron is a near-match to the flowers on her dress, thus the look feel congruous without feeling too matchy-matchy. A thick, short cat-eye is the perfect pairing.

Amal Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal Clooney has worn red lipstick for a good part of her professional career. This deep red with blue undertones is a nice match with a more formal context (in this case, her black dress and diamond earrings) and pairs well with a subtle smokey eye.

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you happen to be blessed with auburn hair, you may be able to wear a variety of complementary red lip colors. This wine color on Emma Stone is such a nice fit with her deep red hair, and it draws the eye upwards towards her face in an incredible way.

Sarah Snook

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Snook, iconic redhead, leans in on the color with a precisely applied medium shade on her lips. Opting for a rich blush helps to match the intensity of the lip color, and keeping her black eyeliner sharp but simple keeps the look from feeling overwhelming.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence doesn't always go with a red color on her lips (usually opting for a pink or nude), but when she does, it's always in a standout color. The fact that the lining is a little imprecise without looking messy is exactly in keeping with her vibe.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red isn't a color Margot Robbie regularly reaches for, at least in terms of her lipstick, but I would argue this shade (a deep burgundy) is perfection on her. Wisely, she doesn't need a ton of makeup elsewhere, and keeps things minimal on the rest of her face.

Julia Garner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you over-line your lips with red lipstick, it can make for a gorgeous focal point for your face (and doesn't look quite as "precise" as when the application is exact). It can also help create a gorgeous shape, like here on Julia Garner's top lip.

Grace Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Kelly integrated red lipstick into her aesthetic, but it was also subtle (and sometimes had a touch of pink to it, as we see here). If you like pink lipstick but are feeling nervous about trying red, picking a color like this can be a nice "bridge" between the two hues.

Dita Von Teese

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dita Von Teese melds Old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist, so her thick and dramatic cat-eye pairs perfectly with a classic red lip. This has a touch of shine to it (unless some reds, which can be quite matte), which helps it feel more current-day.

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matte red lipstick can look really wonderful in the right context, as we see with Tracee Ellis Ross. A deep red is a good choice here, without a ton of brightness or shine, and the rest of the makeup is also mostly matte. Pairing a deep red with a glorious hairdo is a nice balance of intensities.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Madonna's signature looks, particularly early in her career, was a bold yellow-red lip. What's great about this look is that it's actually quite soft; the application is a little imprecise and "fuzzy," and there's strong definition on the cupid's bow (the double curve at the top of the upper lip).

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie has given us some major red carpet moments in red lipstick (and it's guaranteed to be a look she loves when she wants to make an impact, like this). This ombre effect—darker on outside, brighter in the middle—make her lips look even wider and more gorgeous.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to channel classic Old Hollywood, save this Rosie Huntington-Whiteley look. Deep and matte, with crisp definition, this also benefits from some deep red-tinged blush and dark, dramatic eyes. It's a lot of look, but incredibly cohesive at the same time.

Adele Haenel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the classic French makeup looks is the "effortless" red lip. Adele Haenel, who's French, is showing off a version of that. The look isn't overly "done": her brows are thick and fluffy, she doesn't have on a ton of blush, and the crimson color looks gorgeous but still everyday.

Rachel McAdams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel McAdams doesn't always go for a red lip, so when she does, it seems extra-special. A bright carmine red is the focal point; basically the entire rest of her look is simple, including the diamond studs, white gown, and simple remaining makeup.

Lupita Nyong'o

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o loves to bring some drama to the red carpet, and we love her for it. The color story that she's telling in the dress and necklace is echoed in the red lipstick, so that the floral choker doesn't pull focus from her face and instead looks integrated.

Alison Brie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A red-orange lipstick can be a nice "mild" version of the color (especially when it's paired with yellow, as we see here on Alison Brie). You can treat it like a pink or other soft color by keeping the rest of the makeup minimal and delicate as well.

Debbie Harry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Debbie Harry (lead singer of Blondie) sometimes paired her white-blonde hair with a soft cerise red lip color—here, enhanced by a zip-up jacket in a color of the same family. Even though it's red, it's lighter and softer, which works well with her feathery 'do.

Amanda Seyfried

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried has gorgeous, striking features; what's great about her more dramatic looks, like this, is that she doesn't shy away from showing them off. The dramatic eye makeup could easily call for a more neutral lip, but this deep crimson elevates the look even further.

Zoë Saldaña

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like others on this list, it feels quite "special occasion" when Zoë Saldaña breaks out a red lipstick. This is, naturally, the exactly perfect shade for her (it feels almost cardinal, with strong blue undertones), and it stands on its own as the focal point of her look.

Laverne Cox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laverne Cox loves a bold lip (and it loves her right back). This lip color looks almost Carnelian, with its deep and rich red-brown color that's a near-match to her gorgeous ruby dress. That contrast in tones leads to some fun visual tension in her look.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has been a longtime fan of a medium red lip color, and it suits her chic-trendy style. But when she changes it up a little bit—in this case going with a deeper red with a bit of shine and an ombre effect, particularly on the lower lip—it's a visual treat.

Marilyn Monroe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the many cultural norms Marilyn Monroe influenced, her use of red lipstick combined with her platinum hair might be the most indelible. When you think "classic red lip," it's probably this rich scarlet, precisely drawn with just a touch of shine to it.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A more modern iteration of the classic red lip is, naturally, something beauty founder Rihanna is an expert at. This color feels rich and vivid, but the lines are a bit more dramatic and there's some incredible richness in the color. And she's even got the blonde hair!

Olivia Rodrigo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This extremely shiny, ombre look on Olivia Rodrigo—with a dark red-black color on the outside of the lip, and a bright ruby red on the inside—was massively popular at the time she wore it. For good reason: it's incredibly dynamic and vivid, showing just how rich and complex red lipstick can be.