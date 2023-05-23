Will Destiny’s Child Reunite? Beyonce’s Dad (and Her Former Manager) Hopes So

Anyone who grew up with “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Say My Name,” or “Soldier” as the soundtrack of their adolescence likely hopes for a Destiny’s Child reunion someday (this writer firmly included). Apparently, we’re not alone: Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and her former manager, says he would “love to see” the iconic girl group reunite, People reports.

Knowles cofounded the group and, in speaking to Entertainment Tonight , said “It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make. And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well.” (Though he still apparently manages the group, Knowles hasn’t managed Beyoncé individually since 2011.)

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Destiny’s Child was originally formed as a group called Girl’s Tyme in Houston, Texas in 1990. Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland were always part of the group’s lineup, which changed a few times before its final iteration of the aforementioned duo and Michelle Williams. Since the group disbanded in 2006, the trio have reunited at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and Coachella in 2018.

“Hopefully they do one last time in their career,” Knowles said. “Hopefully, they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

He continued “If you don’t believe, who else is gonna believe? So, it starts with you have to believe and you have to have the strategy. You have to have the talent. You have to have all the work ethics, being a visionary, all those things.”

Speaking of work ethic, Beyoncé is currently on tour supporting her latest album, Renaissance, which kicked off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and will conclude September 27 in New Orleans, Louisiana—so mayyyyyybe after that?

“I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed,” Knowles says of the potential reunion.

Yes, indeed.