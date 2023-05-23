Will Destiny’s Child Reunite? Beyonce’s Dad (and Her Former Manager) Hopes So

Anyone who grew up with “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Say My Name,” or “Soldier” as the soundtrack of their adolescence likely hopes for a Destiny’s Child reunion someday (this writer firmly included). Apparently, we’re not alone: Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and her former manager, says he would “love to see” the iconic girl group reunite, People reports.
Knowles cofounded the group and, in speaking to Entertainment Tonight, said “It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make. And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well.” (Though he still apparently manages the group, Knowles hasn’t managed Beyoncé individually since 2011.)
Destiny’s Child was originally formed as a group called Girl’s Tyme in Houston, Texas in 1990. Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland were always part of the group’s lineup, which changed a few times before its final iteration of the aforementioned duo and Michelle Williams. Since the group disbanded in 2006, the trio have reunited at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and Coachella in 2018.
“Hopefully they do one last time in their career,” Knowles said. “Hopefully, they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”
He continued “If you don’t believe, who else is gonna believe? So, it starts with you have to believe and you have to have the strategy. You have to have the talent. You have to have all the work ethics, being a visionary, all those things.”
Speaking of work ethic, Beyoncé is currently on tour supporting her latest album, Renaissance, which kicked off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and will conclude September 27 in New Orleans, Louisiana—so mayyyyyybe after that?
“I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed,” Knowles says of the potential reunion.
Yes, indeed.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Nicole Young Says She and Chrishell Stause Are Trying to "Peacefully Coexist"
"As long as we can just be in the same office, focus on our business—that's the best scenario that we can have."
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Hailee Steinfeld's Secret to “Popping” Skin Is Simpler Than You Could Ever Imagine
The Core Hydration ambassador on the importance of hydration, her makeup bag staples, and the one brand that works for her sensitive skin.
By Samantha Holender
-
Princess Kate Reveals Sweet Detail About Prince Louis at Chelsea Flower Show
We also learned her favorite color—one she wears rather frequently.
By Rachel Burchfield