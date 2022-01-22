Here’s an Exceedingly Weird Story About Late Singer Meat Loaf and Prince Andrew

The American singer and actor Meat Loaf passed away this week at the age of 74, and tributes and shared memories have been coming in from fans and friends alike. Of course, Meat Loaf was an interesting guy with a long, illustrious career that spanned nearly six decades and moved millions of albums, so some of the stories are highly colorful. For example, we learned that Meat Loaf claimed his car was commandeered by a secret service agent during the JFK assassination . He also told people that he once gave a ride to a hitchhiker who turned out to be noted murderer Charles Manson. And those are weird stories! But one tale that's been circulated as a tribute of sorts is truly beyond the pale.

The story in question was related to the Guardian during a 2003 interview with Mr. Loaf, who explained that, in 1987, he was in Staffordshire for a charity event called Royal Knockout, at which Prince Edward and Prince Andrew would also be in attendance. Prince Andrew was recently married to Sarah Ferguson, and she was apparently giving Meat Loaf a bit of extra attention. “Fergie wasn't exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little - I could be wrong, I'm just reading into this - I think he got a little jealous,” Meat told the journalist.

At this point you may be thinking, Ok, a little weird but not too bad. Did anything else happen? And the answer is yes. Yes it did.

Reacting to the perceived slight of hitting on his wife, Prince Andrew proceeded to attempt to push Meat Loaf into a moat that was surrounding the event space. But Meat Loaf, who was a big guy, was not so easily toppled over, and instead whipped around, grabbed Prince Andrew, and asked him what the big idea was. Meat Loaf continued: “So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, 'You can't touch me. I'm royal.'”

Meat Loaf then replied, “Well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don't give a shit who you are, you're goin' in the moat.”

Presumably, Meat Loaf did not throw the now-disgraced prince into the moat, and instead showed some restraint. Nevertheless, there are several very satisfying elements to this story, not least among them is the knowledge that Prince Andrew is an alleged creep and may have deserved being pushed in a moat. But the fact that there even is a moat in the story is so great. So is the part when Meat called a member of the royal family “Jack.” It’s all just…so beautiful.

Most importantly of all, that anecdote is why, according to Meat Loaf, “the Queen hates me.” RIP to a real one.