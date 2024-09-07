Megan Thee Stallion Says She Wants to Work With Taylor Swift "One Day"

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a Swifty.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with People, the rapper said that she would love to work with the most influential pop star on the planet, Taylor Swift, in the near future.

"I love Taylor Swift, and I would love to collab with her one day," she told the publication at the time. "She's a stallion, too. She's a tall girl. I love that. We would be so cute next to each other."

While the "Body" rapper has yet to share the stage or the recording studio with the "Shake It Off" singer, she did recently work with Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—Megan and Kelce appear alongside one another in a new Pepsi commercial reminiscent of the iconic 2004 gladiator-inspired commercial featuring Beyoncé, Pink, Britney Spears and Enrique Iglesias.

While a future collaboration would surely break the internet (and the music charts), fans of Megan Thee Stallion shouldn't be surprised that she'd want to work with Swift—she has openly praised the pop star in the past.

Megan Thee Stallion performing at the 2023 VMAs. (Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

"Her real name is Tay Tay," the artist joked an interview in which she praised Swift for her support during the 2023 Video Music Awards.

"When I looked back and saw the clips of how she was turning up, I said, 'Taylor Swift, friend, you better be having a bash while we up here shaking it,'" she continued. "She was having a time. I was like, 'Taylor Swift is so bad, she's a Hottie.' I love it."

There's a good chance that Swift would be open to collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion in the future. In previous interviews, she has opened up working with and uplifting other female artists in the male-dominated music and entertainment industry.

"Honestly, I think that I cheer on anybody who is living their life on their own terms, wearing what they want to wear and representing what they want to represent," she said back in 2015, when asked about her fellow pop star Britney Spears and Miley Cryus' outfits. "I think that no other female artist should be able to tell me to wear less clothes, and I'm not going to tell any other female artist to wear more clothes."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hold hands while leaving the Brooklyn restaurant Lucali and Taylor Swift wears classic knee high boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Swift recently ended the European leg of her history-making "Eras" tour, and is back in the United States supporting her boyfriend Kelce now that this year's NFL season has officially started.

On Thursday, for the season opener, Swift was back in the stands alongside her beau's mother, Donna Kelce, cheering on the 3-time Super Bowl champion as his team went on to beat the Baltimore Ravens.