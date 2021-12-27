Meghan Markle Named the Most Intelligent British Royal in New Study

Meghan Markle has just been crowned the “most intelligent member of the British royal family,” according to a new study released by Oxford Royale.

The education company looked at the academic backgrounds of each family member, using quantifiable factors like high school performances and where they attended college. The latter was rated using the QS World University Rankings, which grades colleges based on their academic reputation and faculty-to-student ratio.

Markle moved to the head of the class thanks to her diploma from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, which is placed at number 30 on a list of 1,300 institutions in the latest QS World Rankings. She graduated in 2003 with double degrees in theater and international relations.

“Life as a royal isn’t always an easy job and involves a lot of dealing with extensive scrutiny and life in the public spotlight, and Meghan Markle’s academic strengths have equipped her perfectly for this role,” an Oxford Royale spokesperson told Daily Express.

“While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have resigned from their roles as working royals, they have captured the interest and attention of the world, and Meghan’s desire to use her platform to raise awareness over serious world issues reflects her intelligence, analytical mind and educational pedigree”.

Following behind Meghan Markle was Kate Middleton in second place, and Prince William in third place. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both attended the University of St Andrew’s in Scotland (ranked #92 in the QS World Rankings), but Kate ranked higher than her husband since she outperformed him in the A-level exams.

Will’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, claimed the fourth spot. She graduated from Newcastle University (#134) in 2012 with degrees in English literature and art history. Rounding out the top five is Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, who attended University of Exeter (#149) and majored in sports science.

Notably absent from Oxford Royale’s list is Prince Harry, who was excluded simply because he never graduated from a university. But seeing as he attended some of the most prestigious independent schools in the U.K. (including Eton College), it’s safe to say he’s done just fine in the education department.

See the entire list of the most intelligent royals, below:

1. Meghan Markle, Northwestern University

2. Kate Middleton, University of St Andrews

3. Prince William, University of St Andrews

4. Princess Eugenie, Newcastle University

5. Peter Phillips, Exeter University

6. Zara Tindall, Exeter University

7. Princess Anne, University of Aberdeen

8. Lady Kitty Spencer, University of Cape Town, European Business School

9. Camilla Parker Bowles, SOAS University of London

10. Princess Beatrice, Goldsmiths, University of London