Meghan and Harry Share First Photo of Their Daughter Lilibet Diana
The Sussex's holiday card is here!
By Rachel Epstein published
Six months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world, the couple shared a sweet family holiday photo that includes a glimpse of their daughter.
In the holiday photo, photographed by Alexi Lubomirski, the Sussex's pose with two-year-old Archie sitting on Harry's lap (look at his gorgeous red hair!) and Meghan joyfully holding Lili in the air as she's giggling.
On the card the Sussex's wrote, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."
You can see the photo below:
A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski)
A photo posted by on
Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Harry and Meghan announced the news two days later and shared that their daughter is named after both the Queen and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.
"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the couple wrote in a statement. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."
Is this not the cutest holiday card you've ever seen? Wishing the Sussex family happy holidays and a healthy new year!
Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.
-
Ryan Reynolds Gets Mistaken for Ben Affleck at His Local Pizzeria—And He Doesn’t Correct Anyone
"They'll ask how J.Lo is."
By Caitlin Morton
-
The 'Emily in Paris' Cast Plays Co-Star Trivia
Lily Collins and Ashley Park played co-star trivia and answered questions about season 2 of the Netflix show.
By Neha Prakash
-
Wide-Leg Jeans: The Wider the Better
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
77 Times the Kardashians Have Posed Fully Nude and Owned It
And we mean fully nude—as in, not a shred of clothing.
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
The 50 Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes Ever
Honestly, we're impressed.
By Charlotte Chilton
-
Alicia Keys Gets What She Wants
With her jazzy new album, Keys, the singer stopped worrying about everything except what matters: Her own opinion.
By Jessica Herndon
-
Brooke Shields on Reinventing Yourself, Making Friends in Your 40s, and More
The actress and CEO shared inspiring advice during a panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Alicia Keys on Her Upcoming Album 'Keys,' Life Lessons From Her Mom, and More
The singer opened up during a special panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Lady Louise Windsor Is Turning 18, But She Probably Won’t Take a “Princess” Title
The Queen’s youngest granddaughter will probably take on more royal duties regardless of title.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Prince Harry Won’t Wear His Military Uniform to Hand Out Medals to Veterans
His military titles were stripped after he left royal duties, though some have argued his service record should qualify.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Hiring for a Communications Role
Finally a chance to show off all that knowledge of the Cambridges' social media.
By Marie Claire Editors