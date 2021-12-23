Six months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world, the couple shared a sweet family holiday photo that includes a glimpse of their daughter.

In the holiday photo, photographed by Alexi Lubomirski, the Sussex's pose with two-year-old Archie sitting on Harry's lap (look at his gorgeous red hair!) and Meghan joyfully holding Lili in the air as she's giggling.

On the card the Sussex's wrote, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

You can see the photo below:

(Image credit: Alexi Lubomirski)

Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Harry and Meghan announced the news two days later and shared that their daughter is named after both the Queen and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the couple wrote in a statement. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Is this not the cutest holiday card you've ever seen? Wishing the Sussex family happy holidays and a healthy new year!