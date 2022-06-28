Meghan Markle's "Polo Wife" Delfina Blaquier Praises Duchess' "Big Heart" on Instagram
She's setting the record straight.
Meghan Markle may have felt lonely within the Royal Family, but it seems she is well surrounded while living in Southern California—at least during polo season.
Delfina Blaquier, the wife of Prince Harry's polo teammate and friend Nacho Figueras, has dedicated the sweetest Instagram post to her "sister" the Duchess of Sussex. The two women spend lots of time together supporting their respective husbands as they engage in local polo matches in California.
In and among her kind words, there seemed to be an intention on Blaquier's part to set the record straight when it comes to Markle's reputation. The duchess is often reviled by the tabloid press, and ruthlessly criticized on social media. At the end of the day—Blaquier would like to remind us al—the vast majority of us don't know Markle personally and therefore aren't in a position to judge. But if judge we must, she wants it to be in positive terms.
"M - looking forward to many more of these times with you and H," Blaquier wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sharing a giggle on the sidelines.
"Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone new [sic] you the way you are. My sister, my now fellow “pwife” (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this -
"Can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time."
Blaquier also shared some advice for Markle to deal with the hordes of haters.
"You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, bc you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. I love you my darling
"Can’t be possible, that this is the only #pwife picture we have together ... Vamos #LosPadresPoloTeam !!!"
Her husband commented, "I second that! We love you M."
Blaquier and Figueras are both Argentinian. She is a model and photographer, while he is a polo player and model. The couple notably attended the Sussexes' 2018 wedding in Windsor, and have a long-standing relationship with them.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited Oprah at Home, Sparking Second Interview Rumors
But like, it was probably just a friendly visit.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Ending of 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3, Explained
The Netflix hit's finale resets its universe yet again.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Lorde Is Now Blonde and It’s the All the Happiness We Need Right Now
She's stunning.
By Deena Campbell
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited Oprah at Home, Sparking Second Interview Rumors
But like, it was probably just a friendly visit.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Called the Family of Uvalde Victim to Check In, Weeks After School Shooting
It was a truly meaningful gesture.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Princess Diana and Duchess Camilla's Birth Charts Predicted Compatibility With Prince Charles: Astrologer
Diana and Camilla share the same sun sign.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Is "Frantically" Trying to Repair Princes William and Harry's Bond, Reportedly
Good for her!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Can't Recognize Prince Harry, As Relationship Reportedly Suffers Irreparable "Damage"
This is so so sad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Drank Beer and Played Soccer After a Kind of Uncomfortable Portrait Unveiling
They looked uncharacteristically nervous.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Shine in Cambridge on Official Visit to Their Dukedom
A new portrait of the couple is being unveiled.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Kate Middleton Wore White to Mark Windrush Day: Body Language Expert
It shows discretion and humility.
By Iris Goldsztajn