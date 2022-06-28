Meghan Markle's "Polo Wife" Delfina Blaquier Praises Duchess' "Big Heart" on Instagram

Meghan Markle may have felt lonely within the Royal Family, but it seems she is well surrounded while living in Southern California—at least during polo season.

Delfina Blaquier, the wife of Prince Harry's polo teammate and friend Nacho Figueras, has dedicated the sweetest Instagram post to her "sister" the Duchess of Sussex. The two women spend lots of time together supporting their respective husbands as they engage in local polo matches in California.

In and among her kind words, there seemed to be an intention on Blaquier's part to set the record straight when it comes to Markle's reputation. The duchess is often reviled by the tabloid press, and ruthlessly criticized on social media. At the end of the day—Blaquier would like to remind us al—the vast majority of us don't know Markle personally and therefore aren't in a position to judge. But if judge we must, she wants it to be in positive terms.

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA / Getty)

"M - looking forward to many more of these times with you and H," Blaquier wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sharing a giggle on the sidelines.

"Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone new [sic] you the way you are. My sister, my now fellow “pwife” (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this -

"Can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time."

Blaquier also shared some advice for Markle to deal with the hordes of haters.

"You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, bc you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. I love you my darling

"Can’t be possible, that this is the only #pwife picture we have together ... Vamos #LosPadresPoloTeam !!!"

Her husband commented, "I second that! We love you M."

Blaquier and Figueras are both Argentinian. She is a model and photographer, while he is a polo player and model. The couple notably attended the Sussexes' 2018 wedding in Windsor, and have a long-standing relationship with them.