Prince Harry has returned home to London after spending the last few days at the Sentebale Polo Match in Rome.



The scheduled trip meant that the Duke of Sussex was away from wife Meghan Markle and new baby son, Archie Harrison.



Harry was clearly thinking of his family while on royal duty, as he returned with the sweetest gift for his new baby.

Last week, Prince Harry spent the first few nights away from his son, Archie Harrison. As the new daddy to a three-week-old baby, it must have been a difficult decision for the Duke of Sussex to travel away from Archie and wife Meghan Markle while they bonded at home, but it’s clear that Harry was thinking of his family while he was away from Frogmore Cottage. The match is all for a good cause too, and raises money for young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex flew to Rome, Italy for the Sentebale Polo Cup held on Friday afternoon, and although it was technically a royal duty, Harry (looking like a #RoyalDaddy), still found time to bring back the cutest present for Baby Sussex.

I bet you didn’t think that you’d ever feel broody over the sight of a teeny, tiny, personalized polo mallet, but here we are. It’s SO sweet.

Harry was presented with the special gift by friends at the polo club—a perfect mini replica of his own mallet, featuring the British flag color in red, white and blue, and finished with the name “Archie” written across the front. Hello! notes that the adorable gift was shared on Instagram stories by Brand Machine Group, who wore: "Match day! Featuring an exclusive polo mallet for the royal baby!"

It might not be top of the gift list for most new parents, but for a royal baby who has an avid polo player for a father, it's unquestionably perfect. Like father, like son.

The 2019 Sentebale polo match compared with the 2018 celebrations perfectly surmise just how much Prince Harry’s life has changed in the past twelve months. Last year he was famously and romantically smooching his new wife; this year he’s collecting personalized baby presents while wearing a linen suit.

Dad life, hey Harry?

