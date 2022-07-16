Meghan Markle Was Allegedly None Too Pleased With One 'Vanity Fair' Article
A new book about the royals claims the future duchess was furious.
British writer Tom Bower's new tell-all book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, isn't even out yet, and it's already stirring up drama. According to one pre-published excerpt, via The Daily Beast, Meghan Markle was extremely unhappy with how she was portrayed in a 2017 Vanity Fair article headlined: "She’s Just Wild about Harry."
Bower writes that after the piece published, Meghan angrily called her publicists and told them they should have gotten her references to her relationship with Prince Harry removed. Bower writes that Meghan also called Sam Kashner, who interviewed her for the Vanity Fair piece, and complained about how she was depicted. "She demanded that the media do what she expects. I felt manipulated," Kashner is quoted as saying.
The bombshell tell-all claims that Meghan was angry that the piece minimized her work as an actor and activist in favor of her impending engagement to Harry. She was particularly upset that one key story was omitted: the letter she says she wrote to P&G to complain about a sexist dish soap commercial when she was a kid
"Vanity Fair’s fact checkers had raised questions about its accuracy and, after consulting P&G and advertising historians, had concluded they could not prove the whole story," Bower writes.
For what it's worth, you can see 12-year-old Meghan on Nick News back in 1993 talking about the letter for yourself. Here she is talking about writing to the company and the company's response: to change the wording of the commercial from "women are fighting greasy pots and pans" to "people are fighting greasy pots and pans."
