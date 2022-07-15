Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Be Happy About This Upcoming Royal Biography

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A new royal biography titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors (opens in new tab) is due out next week in the U.K.

With a title like that, you won't be surprised to hear that this book is set to be—how should I put this?—relatively inflammatory.

The official book description reads, "Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors. Tom Bower, Britain’s leading investigative biographer, unpicks the tangled web surrounding the Sussexes and their relationship with the Royal Family.

"From the courtroom dramas to courtier politics, using extensive research, expert sourcing and interviews from insiders who have never spoken before, this book will uncover an astonishing story of love, betrayal, secrets and revenge."

Bower apparently all but eviscerates every one of his subjects, so this probably won't exactly be a kind portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The author has previously blown open unheard facts about Simon Cowell, Prince Charles, and Ghislaine Maxwell's father Robert.

According to Newsweek, Bower told GB News earlier this year, "I have found out things which are really quite extraordinary about her. And I think that the public perception of her will be either confirmed or outraged or in any case, it'll be a great surprise."

He continued, "It has turned out to be...a very, very hard slog because people were pretty reluctant to speak and she and her lawyers had done very well to keep people silent, but I got through [to] enough.

"And it's a great story. It is an astonishing story of a woman who came from nothing and is now a world figure and has trampled on all those others on the way which is classic for the sort of people I always choose, whether it's a politician or a tycoon. The victims are keen to talk and they have spoken. And it's a really gripping story."

It's more than worth noting at this stage, though, that GB News is a famously rightwing outlet, which has come under fire for such ~political positions~ as condemning the act of taking the knee.

We can't forget that Markle's mixed-race identity has made the object of a huge amount of racism, both overt and covert, so let's make sure we take revelations made in this book with a large helping of salt.