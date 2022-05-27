Miles Teller "Got Lost" in Prince William's Eyes, Jon Hamm Says
HAHAHAHA
I don't know about you, but I love a good celebs-meeting-royals story.
The latest lucky band of Hollywood actors to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, during the London premiere of the movie attended by the royal couple.
Jon Hamm, who stars alongside Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly in the. movie, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the meeting among other things.
"There are some guidelines... Not so much guidelines but hard and fast rules that you are made to follow when you meet the royalty, like there's a bow involved. If you're a lady, you may bow or curtsy," Hamm explained.
The actor then went on to praise the duke's success in life. "It was a very good experience, they couldn't be nicer. Prince William had—it was black tie, so we're all in tuxedos, and Prince William had on his tuxedo shoes, embroidered F-18s," he recalled. "Very cool `Top Gun tuxedo shoes. That means you've made it. So I no longer worry about the prince, I feel like he's made it, he's got it." Phew, what a relief!
Hamm admitted that the cast may not have entirely followed the rules. "I think there might have been a few breeches of etiquette..." he said.
Jimmy Fallon then prompted, "I heard a story that Miles Teller was kind of freaking out..."
Hamm knew exactly what he was talking about: "He geeked out a little on Prince William's eyes," he tattled. "Coming back afterwards, he was like, 'they're so blue, I got lost in his eyes.' I was like, 'OK, I didn't think we were allowed to look at him in the eye. You bow and you move on, man.'"
The curious Fallon asked, "He told him that he loved his eyes?"
Hamm said, "Yeah, I was like, 'you told the guy? You fell in love, like you got lost in his eyes?' and he was like, 'I think, I don't know, I've lost my mind.'"
The best part in all this is that we literally have a photo commemorating this magical moment between Teller and the royal, with Jennifer Connelly seeing it all unfold in front of her eyes:
The bond! The love! The magic!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
