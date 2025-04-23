Coco Gauff Serves the Latest New Balance x Miu Miu Sneakers—and an Entire Tennis Collection
She'll debut the new pieces on the court at her next tournaments.
Since their first team-up for the Spring 2022 season, New Balance and Miu Miu sneakers have typically debuted at Paris Fashion Week. After taking a lap around the runway, they immediately walked onto editors' wish lists. Nearly four years later, the fashion doubles pair is looking stronger than ever with help from 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff.
Gauff is the guiding light behind the latest New Balance x Miu Miu sneakers, plus a lineup of tennis gear to wear on and off the Grand Slam circuit. The footwear riffs on her signature pair for competitions: the Coco CG2. It blends grippy soles for darting around the court with the slim, ballet flat-adjacent shape ruling all of 2025's trendiest sneakers.
Gauff paired her updated shoes with 2025's sportiest fashion trends (though in this case, they're built for competitors—not just runway spectators). Colorblocked track pants and technical windbreakers accompany tennis classics like pleated skirts and bra tops. Even crew socks get the New Balance x Miu Miu treatment with logo-branding on the hem.
The current No.4 women's tennis player in the world will be the first to wear her designs before they reach Miu Miu stores on Sept. 9. She's signed up for three tournaments in Rome, Berlin, and Cincinnati over the summer—and the three colorblock pairings throughout the collection reflect each city's palette. She'll arrive in Rome in the navy and white sets, then travel to Berlin in white and green, followed by royal blue and white for Cincinnati.
New Balance x Miu Miu sneakers haven't ever appeared in a professional sporting event before. With the chance to make style and sporting history, Gauff told Vogue she wanted this collection to push boundaries. “I showed them what silhouettes I like, and we worked around that as a starting point. We were, like, What can we do in tennis that has either never been done or been done very few times?" she explained. "The only time I can think of high fashion on the court was when Off-White partnered with Serena [Williams.]"
When Gauff walks onto the court in her New Balance x Miu Miu best next month, she'll also be the first player to wear an Italian designer for gameplay in the country. From every angle, this collaboration is a major serve.
New Balance x Miu Miu for Coco Gauff will be available for a limited time online and in select Miu Miu stores beginning September 10, 2025.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
