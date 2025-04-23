Coco Gauff Serves the Latest New Balance x Miu Miu Sneakers—and an Entire Tennis Collection

Since their first team-up for the Spring 2022 season, New Balance and Miu Miu sneakers have typically debuted at Paris Fashion Week. After taking a lap around the runway, they immediately walked onto editors' wish lists. Nearly four years later, the fashion doubles pair is looking stronger than ever with help from 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff.

Gauff is the guiding light behind the latest New Balance x Miu Miu sneakers, plus a lineup of tennis gear to wear on and off the Grand Slam circuit. The footwear riffs on her signature pair for competitions: the Coco CG2. It blends grippy soles for darting around the court with the slim, ballet flat-adjacent shape ruling all of 2025's trendiest sneakers.

Coco Gauff models pieces from her New Balance x Miu Miu collab

(Image credit: New Balance)

Coco Gauff models pieces from her New Balance x Miu Miu collab

(Image credit: New Balance)

Gauff paired her updated shoes with 2025's sportiest fashion trends (though in this case, they're built for competitors—not just runway spectators). Colorblocked track pants and technical windbreakers accompany tennis classics like pleated skirts and bra tops. Even crew socks get the New Balance x Miu Miu treatment with logo-branding on the hem.

The current No.4 women's tennis player in the world will be the first to wear her designs before they reach Miu Miu stores on Sept. 9. She's signed up for three tournaments in Rome, Berlin, and Cincinnati over the summer—and the three colorblock pairings throughout the collection reflect each city's palette. She'll arrive in Rome in the navy and white sets, then travel to Berlin in white and green, followed by royal blue and white for Cincinnati.

Coco Gauff models pieces from her New Balance x Miu Miu collab

(Image credit: New Balance)

Coco Gauff models pieces from her New Balance x Miu Miu collab

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance x Miu Miu sneakers haven't ever appeared in a professional sporting event before. With the chance to make style and sporting history, Gauff told Vogue she wanted this collection to push boundaries. “I showed them what silhouettes I like, and we worked around that as a starting point. We were, like, What can we do in tennis that has either never been done or been done very few times?" she explained. "The only time I can think of high fashion on the court was when Off-White partnered with Serena [Williams.]"

Coco Gauff models pieces from her New Balance x Miu Miu collab

(Image credit: New Balance)

Coco Gauff models pieces from her New Balance x Miu Miu collab

(Image credit: New Balance)

When Gauff walks onto the court in her New Balance x Miu Miu best next month, she'll also be the first player to wear an Italian designer for gameplay in the country. From every angle, this collaboration is a major serve.

Coco Gauff models pieces from her New Balance x Miu Miu collab

(Image credit: New Balance)

Coco Gauff models pieces from her New Balance x Miu Miu collab

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance x Miu Miu for Coco Gauff will be available for a limited time online and in select Miu Miu stores beginning September 10, 2025.

