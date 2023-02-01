Nick Jonas Addressed How He Will "Embarrass" Daughter Malti When She's a Teenager

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas may only be a year old, but her dad Nick Jonas is already thinking about how embarrassing he will be to her when she's a teenager.

Speaking to E! News during his Star Ceremony—when the Jonas Brothers inaugurated their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—the "Jealous" singer explained what he sees happening when Malti is, like, 15.

"I will probably be embarrassing her all the time," he said. "I'll be like, 'I'm cool, I promise. I'm on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I'm looking forward to that."

The youngest Jonas Brother (but not the youngest Jonas brother, small B—there's one who isn't part of the band) also addressed embarrassing his daughter in the future during his acceptance speech.

"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift, I love being a parent with you, [to] Malti Marie," he said. "I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

To accept the star, Kevin Jonas brought his wife Danielle and their daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 6, along, and Joe brought his wife Sophie Turner with him.

But it was Nick and his family who generated the most headlines, since he and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed up with their daughter Malti for the first time at a public event.

The couple welcomed their baby in 2022 via surrogate, and it sounds like they've been absolutely loving being new parents.