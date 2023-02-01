Nick Jonas Addressed How He Will "Embarrass" Daughter Malti When She's a Teenager

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas may only be a year old, but her dad Nick Jonas is already thinking about how embarrassing he will be to her when she's a teenager.
Speaking to E! News during his Star Ceremony—when the Jonas Brothers inaugurated their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—the "Jealous" singer explained what he sees happening when Malti is, like, 15.
"I will probably be embarrassing her all the time," he said. "I'll be like, 'I'm cool, I promise. I'm on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I'm looking forward to that."
The youngest Jonas Brother (but not the youngest Jonas brother, small B—there's one who isn't part of the band) also addressed embarrassing his daughter in the future during his acceptance speech.
"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift, I love being a parent with you, [to] Malti Marie," he said. "I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."
To accept the star, Kevin Jonas brought his wife Danielle and their daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 6, along, and Joe brought his wife Sophie Turner with him.
But it was Nick and his family who generated the most headlines, since he and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed up with their daughter Malti for the first time at a public event.
The couple welcomed their baby in 2022 via surrogate, and it sounds like they've been absolutely loving being new parents.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Rupert Grint Revealed His Daughter Has Her Own Harry Potter Robes: "Gryffindor, Obviously"
Stop, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Foreo Bear Gave Me a Legit Jawline for the First Time in My Life
Prepare to be snatched and sculpted.
By Samantha Holender
-
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Body-Swapping in an Upcoming Comedy, And It Might Be the Best News I've Ever Received
Clearly, I've lived an uneventful life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Grimes and Elon Musk Welcomed a "Secret" Second Child Named Y, Baby Sister to Son X
Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Wished Her Twins Emme and Max a Happy Birthday: "I Will Love You Forever and Ever and Ever"
Daaaawww.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Gigi Hadid Says Daughter Khai Won't Be Modeling Any Time Soon, "Could Be an Astronaut" If She Wants To
The model spoke in a candid new interview.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
You Won't Believe How Grown Up Angelina Jolie's Twins Look Now
How are they already 8 years old??
By Sam Escobar