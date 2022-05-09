Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Daughter Malti Marie on Mother's Day

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the first photo of daughter Malti Marie to their fans on Instagram, while also revealing the heartbreaking news that the baby girl spent 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit.

Both parents shared the same picture and caption, which read, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

The spouses then added a personal message each.

Chopra wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.

"Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you

"Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!"

Jonas wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.

"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you."

Jonas and Chopra confirmed they had welcomed Malti Marie via surrogate in January 2022.

Around that time, an insider told People, "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted. Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

The new parents were married in late 2018, and Malti Marie is both of their first child.