Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Made First Public Appearance With Daughter Malti and She's Adorable!

Baby Malti Marie has officially been introduced to the public for a special occasion!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought her 12-month-old daughter along on her first public outing to celebrate dad, Nick Jonas, at his Star Ceremony on January 30. The Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images))

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In his acceptance speech, Nick gave a sweet shoutout to his family. “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift, I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie." Nick then took a moment to say "hi, baby," to his daughter before continuing, "I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

Priyanka, who wore a draped brown dress with Sarah Flint's Perfect Pump (opens in new tab), also took to her Instagram to share the special moment. "So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers ❤️" she wrote alongside her post from the event.

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The occasion turned out to be a family affair with Kevin Jonas' wife and daughters in attendance as well as Sophie Turner. The Do Revenge star looked stunning as ever in a red monochrome look from Magda Butrym (opens in new tab) and was even spotted snapping shots of husband, Joe, with a red camera!

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

At the ceremony, the Jonas Brothers also shared some big news: Their new album will be released May 5! Per Rolling Stone, their sixth studio album, aptly named, The Album, will lean into a '70s theme, having been inspired by the Bee Gees growing up, explained Kevin.

Since the release of their album, Happiness Begins, four years ago, the three brothers have all become fathers, which also had a big impact on their new music. “The direction of the lyrics, the stories we’re telling… It has changed a lot,” Joe said. And there’s another important consideration. “I think about the fact that our kids will listen to this music.”

A big day all round!