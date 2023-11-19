Nicole Kidman Confirms That Season Three of ‘Big Little Lies’ is Happening

Here’s some good news for your Sunday: Nicole Kidman, one of the stars of HBO’s Big Little Lies, has confirmed that there will indeed be a third season of the show, E! News reports.

“I loved Big Little Lies, because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire,” Kidman said while speaking onstage at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event in Naples, Florida. “And then this situation came along where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success.” Taking a beat before delivering the big news, Kidman then added “And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

The show was last onscreen in July 2019, and fans have long asked for a third season of the series, which stars Kidman, Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley (Meryl Streep was added to the cast for the show’s second season). Originally debuting in 2017, Big Little Lies is based off of a 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty about high-powered yet troubled moms living in Monterey, California. It won eight Emmy Awards.

The show’s director Jean-Marc Vallée died “suddenly and unexpectedly,” his representative said, in 2021 at just 58 years old, the result of a fatal cardiac arrhythmia. His loss is why Kravitz said the show was likely done for good: “I don’t think it is [returning],” she said last year. “We talked about doing a season three a lot and, unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year and I just can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it’s done.”

Never say never! Kidman herself was skeptical of the show’s return back in 2021, where she said on “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM “I don’t know. I know that we would,” she said, per Us Weekly . “We all are very, very good friends, and the idea of working together again. I mean literally Laura just texted me…But yeah, the idea of being together and, you know, [you get to a] point in your life where you go, ‘Gosh, it’s just—it’s nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around,’ let alone on a hit show like that. So, you know, but that is not, it’s not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it.”

No release date has been set for the show.