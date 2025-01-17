'XO, Kitty' Season 3: Everything We Know
Are you Team Min Ho or Team Yuri?
Spoilers for the XO, Kitty season 2 finale ahead. Netflix's teen rom-com series XO, Kitty has finally returned for another semester, and despite Kitty Song Covey's hopes, she's still the "chaos queen" of KISS. The To All the Boys spinoff set in Seoul, South Korea, centers on the youngest Song Covey sister in her journey to learn more about her late mother's past and find true love along the way.
Season 2 sees Kitty deal with multiple love interests (both male and female), a search for estranged relatives, an intricate revenge plot, and even a K-pop showcase. By the end, Kitty has reunited her family, learned more about her sexuality, and secured another yearlong scholarship to return to KISS. So, will we get to see the resolution of that new Kitty and Min Ho cliffhanger? Below, read on for what we know about a possible XO, Kitty season 3 so far.
Has 'XO, Kitty' been renewed for season 3?
Netflix has yet to give any word on whether XO, Kitty will return for a third season, but judging by season 2's ending, the show's creative team wants a season 3 just as much as the fans. (More on that below.)
As for when we could expect an announcement, season 2's renewal news came a month after season 1 debuted in May 2023.
When could 'XO, Kitty' season 3 come out?
It's hard to guess when XO, Kitty fans can expect new episodes. Season 2's renewal news came amid the 2023 Hollywood strikes, so the show's writers weren't able to start work on season 3 until the WGA strike ended that September. Season 2 was then filmed from April to June 2024, before releasing in early 2025.
Depending when the show starts work on the new installment, XO, Kitty season 3 could be back by the end of 2026.
Who in the 'XO, Kitty' cast will return for season 3?
If KISS does open for another school year, it's likely that most of XO, Kitty's cast will return, including Anna Cathcart (Kitty), Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Regan Aliyah (Juliana), Peter Thurnwald (Alex), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison), and Michael K. Lee (Professor Lee). Hopefully, season 2 newcomers Sasha Bhasin (Praveena) and Joshua Lee (Jin) will also be back for more episodes.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Based on how season 2 ends, it's currently unclear whether Audrey Huynh would return as villain Stella (a.k.a. Esther). It's also unclear whether the show would bring back Min Ho's father and brother (played by Philippe Lee and real-life K-pop star Peniel, respectively).
And of course, we have our fingers crossed that more alums from To All the Boys' cast will appear for cameos after Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) and Janel Parrish (Margot Song Covey) popped up in season 2. Here's hoping for a Lara Jean (Lana Condor) appearance in season 3!
What will happen on 'XO, Kitty' season 3?
XO, Kitty's season 2 finale somehow ends on a cliffhanger bigger than Min Ho's airplane love confession. No, Min Ho and Kitty technically don't end up together by the end of season 2, as Kitty chickens out on sharing her feelings. But she does ask if she can go on tour with him and his brother Joon Ho for the summer and he says yes! Season 3 could follow the pair on tour (more K-pop cameos!) or the show's writers could choose to skip ahead to a new semester where Min Ho and Kitty are still just friends. (Min Ho probably does have some healing to do after getting scammed by Stella.)
But wait, what about Kitty and Yuri? Though Kitty started season 2 with her heart set on the heiress, the pair ended the installment as just friends. In fact, Yuri was put through the ringer a bit, ending the season with Juliana moving on Praveena and Yuri's family becoming broke amidst a class-action lawsuit, which Dae's dad is a part of. Yuri will probably have her hands full in season 3, but there's always a chance that she and Kitty could still end up together.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Enter Their Matching Outfit Era
A rare public sighting caught the pair strolling around New York City in coordinating outfits.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Ubiquitous Celebrity Bob Has Even Shorter Competition
It girls can't stop making the chop.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sofia Vergara Combines a Cherry Mocha Outfit with Winter's Buzziest Manicure Trend
Minimal nail fans, rise.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Meet Lee Si-an From 'Single's Inferno' Season 4: What to Know About Her Model Career and K-Pop Trainee Past
Here's what to know about the former 'Idol School' and 'Produce48' contestant.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Who Is Yuk Jun-seo, the Soldier-Turned-Heartthrob From 'Single's Inferno' Season 4?
The soldier-turned-heartthrob has fans turning heads.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Cast of 'Singles Inferno' Season 4: Your Guide to Who's Who and Their Instagrams
The Netflix Korean dating show is back for another round of red-hot drama.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Chrishell Stause Will Play the Villain If She Needs To
The 'Selling Sunset' star has achieved what few (maybe no one) in the reality TV genre has: being a longtime fan favorite. But with her appearance on season 3 of 'Traitors,' she's ready to make enemies and get a little scrappy.
By Brian Moylan Published
-
Meet the Cast of Prime Video's 'On Call'
'Law & Order' fans, your next binge-watch has arrived.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'American Primeval' Season 2: Everything We Know
The Netflix Western would hardly be the first limited series to come back.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
A Netflix Series Adaptation of Ana Huang's 'Twisted Love' Series Is Confirmed: What We Know
Could this be the next 'Bridgerton' or 'Tell Me Lies?'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'Americal Primeval'
Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin led the gritty miniseries about a family's trek across the American West in 1857.
By Radhika Menon Published