Spoilers for the XO, Kitty season 2 finale ahead. Netflix's teen rom-com series XO, Kitty has finally returned for another semester, and despite Kitty Song Covey's hopes, she's still the "chaos queen" of KISS. The To All the Boys spinoff set in Seoul, South Korea, centers on the youngest Song Covey sister in her journey to learn more about her late mother's past and find true love along the way.

Season 2 sees Kitty deal with multiple love interests (both male and female), a search for estranged relatives, an intricate revenge plot, and even a K-pop showcase. By the end, Kitty has reunited her family, learned more about her sexuality, and secured another yearlong scholarship to return to KISS. So, will we get to see the resolution of that new Kitty and Min Ho cliffhanger? Below, read on for what we know about a possible XO, Kitty season 3 so far.

Has 'XO, Kitty' been renewed for season 3?

Netflix has yet to give any word on whether XO, Kitty will return for a third season, but judging by season 2's ending, the show's creative team wants a season 3 just as much as the fans. (More on that below.)

As for when we could expect an announcement, season 2's renewal news came a month after season 1 debuted in May 2023.

Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returns to KISS in 'XO, Kitty' season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

When could 'XO, Kitty' season 3 come out?

It's hard to guess when XO, Kitty fans can expect new episodes. Season 2's renewal news came amid the 2023 Hollywood strikes, so the show's writers weren't able to start work on season 3 until the WGA strike ended that September. Season 2 was then filmed from April to June 2024, before releasing in early 2025.

Depending when the show starts work on the new installment, XO, Kitty season 3 could be back by the end of 2026.

Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) opens her mom's old letters. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Who in the 'XO, Kitty' cast will return for season 3?

If KISS does open for another school year, it's likely that most of XO, Kitty's cast will return, including Anna Cathcart (Kitty), Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Regan Aliyah (Juliana), Peter Thurnwald (Alex), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison), and Michael K. Lee (Professor Lee). Hopefully, season 2 newcomers Sasha Bhasin (Praveena) and Joshua Lee (Jin) will also be back for more episodes.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Based on how season 2 ends, it's currently unclear whether Audrey Huynh would return as villain Stella (a.k.a. Esther). It's also unclear whether the show would bring back Min Ho's father and brother (played by Philippe Lee and real-life K-pop star Peniel, respectively).

Kitty (Cathcart) reunites with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) as he visits Seoul. (Image credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix)

And of course, we have our fingers crossed that more alums from To All the Boys' cast will appear for cameos after Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) and Janel Parrish (Margot Song Covey) popped up in season 2. Here's hoping for a Lara Jean (Lana Condor) appearance in season 3!

What will happen on 'XO, Kitty' season 3?

XO, Kitty's season 2 finale somehow ends on a cliffhanger bigger than Min Ho's airplane love confession. No, Min Ho and Kitty technically don't end up together by the end of season 2, as Kitty chickens out on sharing her feelings. But she does ask if she can go on tour with him and his brother Joon Ho for the summer and he says yes! Season 3 could follow the pair on tour (more K-pop cameos!) or the show's writers could choose to skip ahead to a new semester where Min Ho and Kitty are still just friends. (Min Ho probably does have some healing to do after getting scammed by Stella.)

But wait, what about Kitty and Yuri? Though Kitty started season 2 with her heart set on the heiress, the pair ended the installment as just friends. In fact, Yuri was put through the ringer a bit, ending the season with Juliana moving on Praveena and Yuri's family becoming broke amidst a class-action lawsuit, which Dae's dad is a part of. Yuri will probably have her hands full in season 3, but there's always a chance that she and Kitty could still end up together.