North West Went as a Perfect Tyler, the Creator, H.E.R. and Disney Princess for Halloween

North West took Halloween by storm.

The 11-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off her three separate but equally incredible Halloween costumes on the TikTok she shares with her mom on Oct. 31.

The first, and my personal favorite, was an impersonation of Tyler, the Creator from his 2019 music video for "EARFQUAKE." For this costume, North wore a baby blue blazer and matching mini skirt with a bleach blonde wig and dark sunglasses. She showed off her perfect Tyler-esque moves to the sound of his song.

The second was North as H.E.R. when the singer cameo'd in Usher's set at the Super Bowl. The pre-teen wore her hair long with two little space buns, and a black PVC jumpsuit as she played an electric guitar—and had her friend be the Usher to her H.E.R.

Last but not least, North dressed up as the Disney princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, with all her friends also dressed up as other Disney princesses including Cinderella, Moana, Belle and Snow White.

North's doting mom Kim Kardashian reposted some of her daughter's Halloween videos to her Instagram Stories.

The SKIMS founder took Halloween very seriously herself, dressing up as an albino alligator. She wore skintight prosthetics that transformed her into a terrifying/awesome lizard-woman, and shared the results on Instagram.

Longtime family friend Stephanie Shepherd commented, "lol you’re insane for this"

Makeup artist Jaclyn Hill wrote, "Wowwww"

La La Anthony added, "Kimberly!!!!!!!!!!!!! Omg!"

And Winnie Harlow said, "Oh my daysssss"

Celebs really went all out this year, with Halloween queens Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe especially stealing the spotlight with their respective (and presumably unplanned) coordinated E.T. costumes.

I was also particularly fond of Sabrina Carpenter's three costumes in one night at her Dallas concert, when she came out on stage as a) a Playboy bunny b) Tinkerbell, and c) Sandy from Grease. Cutest!