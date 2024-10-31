Sabrina Carpenter Dressed Up as Sandy From 'Grease,' Tinkerbell and a Playboy Bunny All in the Same Concert

An ambitious girlie.

Sabrina Carpenter as a Playboy bunny
(Image credit: Courtesy of Sabrina Carpenter / TikTok)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Sabrina Carpenter LOVES Halloween, and since she wasn't playing a show on Oct. 31, she grabbed the next best opportunity with two hands.

At her Short n' Sweet tour stop in Dallas on Oct. 30, the popstar came out on stage in not one, not two, but three separate Halloween costumes—each cuter than the next.

Carpenter performed Olivia Newton-John's "Hopelessly Devoted to You" while dressed as Sandy from Grease, as seen in fan footage posted to TikTok. For this look, the star wore a skintight black off-the-shoulder catsuit paired with red mary-janes.

She also showed off the cutest Tinkerbell costume ever, in a neon green shiny mini dress, angel wings, and sparkly green platforms with bubbles on them.

Last but certainly not least, Carpenter came out on stage in a white towel with sparkles on the inside, which she promptly discarded to show off a Playboy bunny costume—made up of a strapless black glittery bodysuit, a black glitter bowtie, white wrist cuffs and the signature bunny ears, paired with black sparkly babies.

@sabrinacarpenter

♬ House Bunny Oh Heck No - Martín Soto

Wearing the outfit in a TikTok video, Carpenter lip-synched to a scene from 2008 movie The House Bunny, in which Anna Faris plays a Playboy bunny who ends up living in a sorority house. Two timeless icons, TBH.

It's well known that Halloween is a major holiday for the "Espresso" singer.

A while back, she went as Canadian-tuxedo Britney and Justin with actor Griffin Gluck.

Last year, she went as Rapunzel, or as she put it, "vague ambiguous long haired princess"

@sabrinacarpenter

vague ambiguous long haired princess

♬ original sound - king of angry blondes

And also last year, she gave her best Cher from Clueless impression with Amber Mark as her Dionne.

@sabrinacarpenter

Kim and North

♬ original sound - Stacey Dash

Some of her other costumes from years past include: Emma Stone's character from Easy A, Jennifer Coolidge's character from A Cinderella Story when she comes out of the tanning bed, sexy UPS delivery person, Lindsay Lohan's character from Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and many more. I just know heretofore Halloween queen Heidi Klum is trembling somewhere.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

