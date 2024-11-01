Heidi Klum Does It Again: See Her Elaborate E.T. Halloween Costume for 2024
Jaw: dropped.
Heidi Klum unveiled her latest Halloween costume extravaganza, and for 2024, the German model dressed up as a very elaborate E.T. with a blonde wig.
Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz, ever the supportive partner, was just a garden-variety E.T., though equally elaborate.
After she posted a video of herself at her annual Halloween bash with Prime Video, celebs including Terry Crews, Alex Cooper and Snooki congratulated her on yet another ~out of this world~ Halloween get-up.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent judge dished on how the idea for E.T. came about.
"It took one year. When I was nine years old, the movie came out and I fell in love with the movie. And I fell in love with E.T. And I thought it would be fun if both of us would be E.T. and F.T. And here we are!"
Kaulitz piped in, "I have to say, it was my idea!"
And if you were wondering, yep, these elaborate prosthetics were super uncomfortable for the couple. The comfort level, Klum said, was "a 10, from a 1 to 10. The 10 being the worst."
Speaking to People, the model said, "[I] kind of thought about the universe in a different way and I thought E.T. was so cute and how he was wiggling around and all the moments when E.T. got dressed up with a wig and everything so I just thought it would be fun to become E.T. and especially to see two."
There was a bit of an E.T. showdown this year, as Janelle Monáe also decided to go as the iconic friendly extraterrestrial, including adding the blonde wig, hat and outfit that Klum also wore.
Writing on Instagram, Monáe said, "Spielberg’s E.T. really made me believe in magic, it made me want to world build and create iconic characters. Here’s some bts of a shot I had in my head and really loved seeing come to life."
Meanwhile, at Klum's party, one might also have peeped Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes as Sandy and Danny:
Bethenny Frankel as Wonder Woman:
Charli D'Amelio as Black Swan:
Suni Lee as White Swan:
Entertainment Tonight reporter Rachel Smith as Cowboy Carter-era Beyoncé:
And many more!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
