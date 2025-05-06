It’s another day, another slay for Kendall Jenner. The supermodel just stepped out on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet, and my jaw is on the floor. At this point, she's a Met Gala veteran, so it should shock no one that Jenner nailed 2025's theme and dress code.

This "superfine" look has just topped my best-dressed list. The dress code for the iconic fundraising gala is “Tailored for You," and her Torishéju Dumi two-piece set, thanks to its suiting-inspired silhouette, fits the theme to a T. According to a press release from the brand, her look "took inspiration from Gladys Bentley and the elegance of 1920s Harlem Renaissance women."

The suiting vibe isn't new for her—Jenner relies on a gray suit wardrobe as her go-to off-duty ensemble. She accessorized with a slew of glitzy choker necklaces from Chopard that immediately brought one of her older Met Looks to mind: the Audrey Hepburn-inspired Givenchy naked gown from 2021.

Jenner suited up for the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Torishéju is led by independent British designer Torishéju Dumi. Of her look, Jenner told Vogue: “I had a vision of being very minimal and tailored for this Met, and I went on the hunt to find something interesting and fresh and super exciting to me. Finding a new, young designer was the vision." The resulting ensemble takes inspiration from queer singer Gladys Bentley, a mainstay of the Harlem Renaissance.

As for her glam, Jenner transformed her close-cropped bob into a laid-back longer style. Makeup artist and Kar-Jenner go-to Mary Phillips kept Jenner’s glam simple,

Jenner's easygoing glam contrasted her work-ready suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After more than a decade of attending the annual fundraiser, 2025 marks her eleventh year—Jenner knows how to make a headline-worthy appearance. Consider her look on the red carpet in 2024, for instance: she donned a never-before-worn archival Givenchy gown that was giving less "Garden of Time" and more "hot vampire." She's a November Scorpio; what else did you expect?

Jenner's vampiric Givenchy gown was a show-stopper in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The vampire vibes weren't just a Met fluke. At Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party earlier this year, Kendall swapped black beading for delicate black lace. Her high-necked naked gown hailed from Mugler's Spring/Summer 1992 collection, making it a few years older than she was when she was photographed on the iconic red carpet in Los Angeles.

