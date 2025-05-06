Kendall Jenner Made Corporate-Core Red Carpet-Worthy at the 2025 Met Gala
She's putting in the work.
It’s another day, another slay for Kendall Jenner. The supermodel just stepped out on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet, and my jaw is on the floor. At this point, she's a Met Gala veteran, so it should shock no one that Jenner nailed 2025's theme and dress code.
This "superfine" look has just topped my best-dressed list. The dress code for the iconic fundraising gala is “Tailored for You," and her Torishéju Dumi two-piece set, thanks to its suiting-inspired silhouette, fits the theme to a T. According to a press release from the brand, her look "took inspiration from Gladys Bentley and the elegance of 1920s Harlem Renaissance women."
The suiting vibe isn't new for her—Jenner relies on a gray suit wardrobe as her go-to off-duty ensemble. She accessorized with a slew of glitzy choker necklaces from Chopard that immediately brought one of her older Met Looks to mind: the Audrey Hepburn-inspired Givenchy naked gown from 2021.
Torishéju is led by independent British designer Torishéju Dumi. Of her look, Jenner told Vogue: “I had a vision of being very minimal and tailored for this Met, and I went on the hunt to find something interesting and fresh and super exciting to me. Finding a new, young designer was the vision." The resulting ensemble takes inspiration from queer singer Gladys Bentley, a mainstay of the Harlem Renaissance.
As for her glam, Jenner transformed her close-cropped bob into a laid-back longer style. Makeup artist and Kar-Jenner go-to Mary Phillips kept Jenner’s glam simple,
After more than a decade of attending the annual fundraiser, 2025 marks her eleventh year—Jenner knows how to make a headline-worthy appearance. Consider her look on the red carpet in 2024, for instance: she donned a never-before-worn archival Givenchy gown that was giving less "Garden of Time" and more "hot vampire." She's a November Scorpio; what else did you expect?
The vampire vibes weren't just a Met fluke. At Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party earlier this year, Kendall swapped black beading for delicate black lace. Her high-necked naked gown hailed from Mugler's Spring/Summer 1992 collection, making it a few years older than she was when she was photographed on the iconic red carpet in Los Angeles.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Meet the $35 Liner Responsible for Nicole Kidman's Incredibly Plump Lips
And all the details on her new pixie.
-
Doja Cat Continues Her Leopard Print Kick at the 2025 Met Gala
Classic Doja, by way of Marc Jacobs.
-
Hailey Bieber Goes Nearly Pantless at the 2025 Met Gala in a Saint Laurent Mini Blazer Dress
Her accessory of choice? An extra-dry dirty martini.
-
Doja Cat's 2025 Met Gala Look Continues Her Leopard Print Kick With a Spotted Cone Bra
Classic Doja, by way of Marc Jacobs.
-
Hailey Bieber Goes Nearly Pantless at the 2025 Met Gala in a Saint Laurent Mini Blazer Dress
Her accessory of choice? An extra-dry dirty martini.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Wears an Updated Version of Her First-Ever Met Gala Look on the 2025 Red Carpet
Met Gala royalty in the making.
-
Ayo Edebiri’s Ferragamo 2025 Met Gala Look Delivers a Master Class in Tailoring
The savvy actress aced the dress code, as we knew she would.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Is the 2025 Met Gala's Greatest Show Woman in a Pantsless Louis Vuitton Suit
That's that her espresso.
-
Miley Cyrus's Black and Gold 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Look Is 'Something Beautiful'
It's giving 'Reputation (Miley's Version)'.
-
Doechii Makes Her Met Gala Debut in a Louis Vuitton Suit Honoring Black Dandyism
While embodying a "student of hip-hop," the Swamp Princess delivered a sharp look.
-
Dua Lipa Gives Chanel Some Edge on the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Complete with some subtle naked details.