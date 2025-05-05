Tyla Channels 2025 Met Gala Co-Chair Pharrell Williams in a Striped Bowler Hat and Bubble Dress
Pharrell Williams walked so Tyla could run.
Though it was her first time attending, Tyla's 2024 Met Gala outfit will be remembered for decades as one of the best to ever come out of the Costume Institute's annual benefit. It's a look that most certainly will not be lost to the sands of time—despite being sculpted out of sand by Balmain.
Today, the "Water" singer is revving up for what will surely be another history-making appearance. Before taking the fabled Met steps, Tyla has served up an elaborate look to tide fans over in the meantime.
On the first Sunday in May, Tyla stepped out in a pre-Met Gala 'fit worthy of the momentous event. Her flamboyant ensemble by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker was coated entirely in orange stripes—even down to the matching statement hat. She was outfitted in a corseted bubble dress, replete with puff sleeves and a built-in necktie. The latter was undoubtedly a reference to tonight's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme.
Her hero accessory also may have been a coded reference to the upcoming event, which will be hosted by Pharrell Williams, alongside A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Tyla wore a bubbly bowler-slash-top hat hybrid, not unlike the style Williams is known for.
The R&B singer famously wore a cartoon-like 10-gallon hat by Vivienne Westwood to the 2014 Grammys. The iconic ensemble easily could have been the inspiration behind Tyla's look—at the very least, it set the stage.
As of now, neither singer has confirmed who will be dressing them for the 2025 Met Gala (or if they'll swerve and wear a vintage look instead). Given Williams's role as creative director of Louis Vuitton, it's a near certainty that he'll debut a style from the luxury brand. Tyla's outfit, however, will surely surprise us all.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
The Rule-Breaking Allure of Met Gala Suits
Female designers are reclaiming tailoring—on their own terms.
-
This Met Gala's Throwback Tailoring Is Stitched With History
It's primed for celebrating long-lost labels.
-
Rihanna's Dramatic Pinstripe Suit-Gown Is the Amuse Bouche of Her 2025 Met Gala Look
Met Gala 'fit, loading...
-
Anne Hathaway Spices Up Her Pre-Met Gala 2025 Versace Suit With the Definitive Party Bag
Pay close attention to this suit.
-
Kylie Jenner Debuts an Archival Gucci Bamboo Bag Ahead of the 2025 Met Gala
She embraced the club classics while in Miami.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Is a Pre-Met Gala Mermaid in a Custom Seafoam Versace Dress
This dress is giving Disney princess in *such* a literal way.
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Toe Ring Sandals Are the Foot Flaunting Trend of Summer 2025
She's currently on a break from her beloved sneaker collection.
-
Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber Wear the Same Capri Pants Outfit in Different Fonts on the Same Day
The fashion cross-over I didn't know I needed.