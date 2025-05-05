Though it was her first time attending, Tyla's 2024 Met Gala outfit will be remembered for decades as one of the best to ever come out of the Costume Institute's annual benefit. It's a look that most certainly will not be lost to the sands of time—despite being sculpted out of sand by Balmain.

Today, the "Water" singer is revving up for what will surely be another history-making appearance. Before taking the fabled Met steps, Tyla has served up an elaborate look to tide fans over in the meantime.

On the first Sunday in May, Tyla stepped out in a pre-Met Gala 'fit worthy of the momentous event. Her flamboyant ensemble by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker was coated entirely in orange stripes—even down to the matching statement hat. She was outfitted in a corseted bubble dress, replete with puff sleeves and a built-in necktie. The latter was undoubtedly a reference to tonight's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme.

Tyla stepped out on May 4 in a striped bubble dress and matching bowler hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her hero accessory also may have been a coded reference to the upcoming event, which will be hosted by Pharrell Williams , alongside A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Tyla wore a bubbly bowler-slash-top hat hybrid, not unlike the style Williams is known for.

The R&B singer famously wore a cartoon-like 10-gallon hat by Vivienne Westwood to the 2014 Grammys. The iconic ensemble easily could have been the inspiration behind Tyla's look—at the very least, it set the stage.

Pharrell Williams wore a massive felt hat to the 2014 GRAMMY Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As of now, neither singer has confirmed who will be dressing them for the 2025 Met Gala (or if they'll swerve and wear a vintage look instead). Given Williams's role as creative director of Louis Vuitton, it's a near certainty that he'll debut a style from the luxury brand. Tyla's outfit, however, will surely surprise us all.

