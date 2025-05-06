Unlike stars such as Zoë Kravitz, who loves a column dress, or Cardi B, who always goes for volume, Kylie Jenner doesn't stick to one standard Met Gala look. The mogul made her debut in 2016 and has worn drastically different outfits nearly every year since then. In those eight years, Jenner's looks have run the gamut aesthetically. She's worn a couple of glitzy, corseted looks and two cone bras, but the similarities end there.

In 2022, for example, she debuted an Off-White wedding dress with a huge ruffled skirt. The following year, she chose an asymmetrical crimson gown by Jean Paul Gaultier, and the year after that, a sculptural Oscar de la Renta dress. For the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, the mogul underwent yet another aesthetic vibe shift, in honor of the Costume Institute's 2025 theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Jenner made her anticipated arrival dressed in a custom bustier gown by Ferragamo, made of corpcore gray tweed (a favorite trend of her sister Kendall Jenner, who likewise wore the cloudy color to the Met Gala). Her dress featured a halter neckline and a cheer panel at the waist that showed of lingerie-inspired boning detail.

Kylie Jenner wears a tweed bustier dress on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a rose brooch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner's longtime stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist accessorized their star client with glitzy Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, embellished pumps, and opera gloves that matched the sheer detailing on her dress. The final touch was the most dramatic—a gray shawl that fanned out into a long train, which trailed behind Jenner on the carpet.

Jenner finalized her look with gray shawl that fanned out into a train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look was a perfect mixture of Jenner's signature sultry style and this year's Met Gala theme. Her dress's tweed fabrication played tribute to classic suiting styles (it even featured a collar-like detail at the waist), while the mesh added a dose of spice.