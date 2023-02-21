Paul Rudd Felt He Shouldn't Have Been on the Last Episode of 'Friends'

Paul Rudd is breaking my heart.

During an interview with the U.K.'s Heart radio, the Ant-Man actor suffered a case of extreme modesty, and revealed he felt he shouldn't have been part of the cast in the last episode of Friends.

Asked about his time on the show, the actor said, "It was really fun, and they were great! The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say, to be a part of that—because I came on really at the end."

He continued, "I never knew that I was going to be in as many [episodes] as I was. But it also felt strange. I was in that last episode, and I just thought, 'I shouldn't be here. I'm getting a front-row seat to things I'm not supposed to see.' They were all crying, it was all emotional, and I was just like, 'whoa!'

"I felt very privileged, but I also was like, 'Uuuh, I just want to sit back here and not get in the way."

Asked if there was a Friends WhatsApp group, Rudd quipped, "If there is, I'm not on it."

Paul Rudd says he 'shouldn't have been' in the #Friends final episode...😲 pic.twitter.com/Ve7An6rLHHFebruary 17, 2023 See more

The show, which ran from 1994 to 2004, remains a favorite for generations of viewers, and of course over 10 years the cast members grew very close to one another.

Still, Rudd played a pretty significant character: He portrayed Mike Hannigan, who eventually married Phoebe Buffay, one of the original six "friends," so he definitely had his place in that last episode.

Rudd made a very different kind of headline in recent days when an animal shelter compared a rescue dog with him, creating a collage of their two faces side by side and nicknaming the pup Pawl Ruff. They also called on the actor to adopt him. The dog, whose real name is Waffle House (!!!) has now been adopted, so all's well that ends well.