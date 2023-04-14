Pete Davidson Candidly Answered a Question About His Penis Size: "It's Not Too Big or Too Small"

While famous women's bodies often make the object of a huge amount of scrutiny in the media, Pete Davidson has also found himself on the receiving end of some of this commentary.

It all began in 2018, when the SNL alum was engaged to Ariana Grande, and the internet and The Cut joined forces to coin the term "BDE," i.e. "big dick energy," specifically to describe him. This, however, wasn't about his literal penis, as the writer explained at the time.

"What we’re talking about is really more of an aura, a vibe," Allison P. Davis wrote. "There are men with Big Dicks, but who do not ooze BDE. There are men with average to little ones who can have so much BDE you’re surprised to find that their wang does not touch their knee."

Now, in a new interview while promoting his upcoming show Bupkis, Davidson was actually asked about the scrutiny around his downstairs area.

"I don’t understand. It’s really not that special," he said (via Page Six).

"It’s a very normal-sized penis. It’s not too big or too small. It’s big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt, is what I was told."

OK, great? Like Davidson, I'm a little confused as to what we're supposed to do with this information, but happy for him, I guess?

Of course, the penis size conversation hasn't popped up out of nowhere: It is often a source of insecurity for penis owners, and having a larger one is sometimes seen as being better or more manly or whatever.

Let's be clear once and for all that the size of someone's genitals has zero bearing on who they are as a person—and maybe let's let the subject rest where Davidson is concerned. TYSM!