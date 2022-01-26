Pete Davidson and Julia Fox Did a Photo Shoot Together in 2019

Ye and Julia Fox are seen outside Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week
Um. So. Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and Kardashian's ex Kanye "Ye" West's new girlfriend, Julia Fox (are you following so far?), posed for a photo shoot together back in 2019. Yes, I know, I don't know how I missed this either.

Davidson and Fox costarred in Paper magazine's "Break the Internet" issue that year, which was the year after the SNL star became responsible for singlehandedly launching the term "BDE" (via The Cut writer Allison P. Davis).

As a cheeky nod to the whole concept, the shoot was Barbie and Ken-themed, with Davidson sporting a naked Ken doll crotch and legs. The photos are here if I'm not making any sense right now.

Spotting a golden opportunity as West and Fox' relationship became increasingly public, Paper reposted a photo from the shoot on their Instagram in early January. "These images tell a story. What that story is, I’m not exactly sure. Drop your theories below," the magazine captioned the post.

They continued, "#Linkinbio to revisit our shoot with Pete Davidson and Julia Fox before they went their separate ways to… the following slides." The following slides in question show Kardashian's, then West's, respective Paper covers. Ge-nius.

Tommy Dorfman, who took the photos and interviewed Davidson for the cover story, commented, "i’m dead."

One fan articulated my thoughts much better than I could have: "The fact that Julia and Pete did the shoot together snd now Julia is with Kanye and Pete is with kim like WHAT IS THIS." Quite right. What is this, please? Is it a coincidence? But it's a Kardashian we're talking about. And a Ye. I mean, these two don't tend to leave much up to luck, so are they up to something?

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone seems to believe that it's Davidson and Fox who are up to something. I'll just be over here shrugging my shoulders into oblivion.

And if that wasn't enough weirdness for one article, journalist Meehika Barua also pointed out something preeetty spooky over on Twitter. "Am I the only one who can't stop obsessing over the fact that Julia Fox is 13 years younger to Kanye and Pete Davidson is 13 years younger to Kim? The synchronicity here," she wrote. Hmmmmmm.

