Prince George May Soon Attend Kate Middleton’s Alma Mater

The royals could be going country! While the Cambridges typically make their Kensington Palace apartments their London base, there’s growing speculation that Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children are planning a move from London to the county of Berkshire, where Kate grew up. The fivesome have increasingly been spending time at Anmer Hall in Norfolk— they even spent the most recent Covid quarantine there —and it’s rumored that they’re planning to make a full-time move to Windsor Castle, where they can be both a quick drive to London and near the Queen when she stays at Windsor, while also enjoying the benefits of country life.

But one big question is where the children will go to school. While George and Charlotte both attend Thomas’s Battersea in London (where they go by “George Cambridge” and “Charlotte Cambridge” to help them blend in with the other students), Windsor is close to some of the country's premiere boarding schools—which is why reports that George could follow in his parents’ footsteps make so much sense.

According to Gloucestershire Live , a move to Windsor would put George within an hour of both Eton, where Prince William and Prince Harry both went from the age of 13, and Marlborough, which Kate attended. While both are boarding schools, the family would be much closer to campus in Windsor than in London. However, while Eton may be his alma mater, Prince William is reportedly eager to break tradition when it comes to his kids' education—hence why he sends the children to day school in London. That would put Marlborough high on the list.

Another benefit of Marlborough over Eton? The latter is all-boys, while the former is co-ed, meaning Princess Charlotte could join George at school later. However, the publication also reports that the decision could get more complicated as their current school, Thomas’s Battersea, intends to add a senior school later this year, meaning George could attend until he was 18 alongside both Charlotte and, when he's old enough, Prince Louis as well.

The family are apparently being very open about the decision with one another, which means George may get the final say in where he goes after all.