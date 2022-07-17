Prince Harry Does Not Hold Camilla Bowles in “Great Respect,” Expert Says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Camilla Bowles no longer have a good relationship, a royal expert revealed.

Apparently, the Duke of Sussex accepted his stepmom at first, but their relationship “went off the boil,” royal expert and author Ingrid Seward told the Mirror's Pod Save the Queen podcast .

Harry and Camilla have a complicated dynamic due to her history with his father, Prince Charles. Charles had an ongoing affair with Camilla while he was married to Harry and Prince William’s mom, the late Princess Diana.

"When she became a stepmom, they [William and Harry] were very happy to embrace her,” Seward explained in a teaser clip from a future episode. “Most of their friends' parents were divorced and remarried—so it wasn't a really unusual thing to happen.”

However, she added, "I don't think Harry has a great deal of warmth for her, he waxes and wanes with her. I think William completely appreciated Camilla and what she's done for his father and he has got to know her well and I think he is very, very fond of her."

Seward believes that Harry and Camilla will continue to not be close. "Things might have changed very, very recently since he came over here and spent a little bit of time with his father," she said. "But they haven't really had a chance to be together since Harry and Meghan [Markle] left so I don't think that relationship will have really developed. I don't think Harry is interested in developing a relationship with his stepmother at this stage in his life."