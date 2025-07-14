Prince Harry and King Charles's Aides Meet During "Peace Summit," From Which Prince William Was "Notably Absent"

Prince Harry and King Charles's relationship has often been the subject of news reports, particularly since the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a senior member of the Royal Family. Following a multitude of rumors regarding an alleged royal feud, a new report has suggested that Charles and Harry's royal aides met to begin "peace" talks, in an attempt to rebuild familial relationships.

The Mail on Sunday reported that senior aides for King Charles and Prince Harry "held a secret peace summit...marking the first significant move to resolving their...family feud." The so-called "peace summit" reportedly took place at a private members' club in London, though it's unclear which royal set the meeting.

However, according to the Daily Beast, Prince William and his team were "notably absent from the peace summit." The outlet reported, "William reading about the meeting in Sunday's papers will not go down well, sources say."

Meanwhile, another insider said of the meeting (via People), "It was a good first step...It is always better to be talking." They continued, "It's a positive step...There's optimism that it can be taken forward."

Per The Mail on Sunday, Prince Harry's chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, attended the meeting, along with Liam Maguire, the U.K. head of PR for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The pair met with King Charles's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae.

According to The Mail on Sunday's source, the low-key meeting marked the "first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father," calling it "a step in the right direction." They continued, "Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk."

A source told the outlet, "There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years." They continued, "There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."