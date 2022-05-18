Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Just Got Married, Reportedly

Prince Harry's ex of seven years, Chelsy Davy, has reportedly tied the knot, four years after she attended the royal's wedding to Meghan Markle.
Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden heard from a friend of Davy's, "They are married. Very few people knew about the wedding."
The businesswoman and former lawyer, 36, married partner Sam Cutmore-Scott, 37, with whom she shares son Leo—who was born in January this year to very little media fanfare.
Davy reportedly sent her friends a photo of her new wedding band paired with her sapphire engagement ring, seemingly confirming the happy news.
Interestingly, Cutmore-Scott, a hotelier and the brother of actor Jack Cutmore-Scott, probably knows the Duke of Sussex: He was in the year above him at Eton College, the prestigious boarding school with a history of counting a slew of royals among its students.
Prince Harry and Davy dated for seven years on and off, and it's possible they might have eventually gotten married. However, the Aya Jewels founder was widely reported to have been put off by Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton: She didn't feel she could handle the pressures of royal life.
"A friend revealed that seeing the enormity and pomp of the day convinced Chelsy that she and Harry had been right to separate," wrote Angela Levin in Harry: Conversations with the Prince. "Although they had a lot in common, she saw clearly that because they came from such different worlds it could never have worked, especially as she valued her privacy and guarded it so carefully."
Davy has indeed stayed relatively discreet since hers and the duke's final breakup, rarely making waves in the British tabloids.
Her attendance at the Sussexes' wedding was one of her few high-profile appearances in recent years. She does, however, have a public Instagram account, which she uses sparingly.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
