You know that whole, "Wow, it's such a small world" feeling you get when you're just out and about, living your life and you run into someone very random from your past? Well, get ready for a very random royal-adjacent version of that feeling.

But first, a little about the players in our tale. First off, there's Darren McGrady, Queen Elizabeth II's former personal chef. As the Queen's personal chef, McGrady also regularly fed other ranking members of the royal family, including the late Princess Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry—although he did reveal in an interview with MarieClaire.com that the young princes preferred McDonald's to his gourmet cooking.

"I remember the Princess [Diana] came into the kitchen one day and said, 'Cancel lunch for the boys I'm taking them out, we're going to McDonald's. And I said, 'Oh my god your royal highness, I can do that, I can do burgers,'" he recalled. "And she said, 'No, it's the toy they want.' Yeah, the boys loved McDonald's, and going out to pizza, and having potato skins—sort of the American foods. They were royal princes but had children's palates."

McGrady's connection to Prince Harry is particularly important when we get to the other character in the story: Chelsy Davy, Harry's long-time, on- and off-again girlfriend.

Getty Images

Apparently, during a flight earlier this week, McGrady was casually discussing his royal former employer when he realized that Davy was actually sitting directly behind him. He recounted the story in a tweet:

"When the lady sitting next to you on the plane asks who you used to cook for... and then you realize @ChelsyDavy is sat behind you."

He shared a photo of Davy as proof of the coincidence:

Twitter

McGrady's account of the story ends there, but we can only imagine Davy overhearing the conversation and jumping in with a friendly, "Hey, I think you used to cook for my boyfriend's grandma."

When the lady sitting next to you on the plane asks who you used to cook for... and then you realize @ChelsyDavy is sat behind you 😳 pic.twitter.com/3qtv4goD4r — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) January 22, 2019

Of course, it's also possible that Davy's response was to hide her face and pretend to be asleep for the entire flight just to avoid any attention that two royally-connected people would bring. She did, after all, famously call off her relationship with Prince Harry because she didn't like the attention that came with being around royalty.