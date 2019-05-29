Royal exes...they're just like us. It has come to royal fans' attention that both of Prince Harry's notable exes, Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy, have chosen not to be one of the 8.4 million people who follow Meghan and Harry's official Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, that they created in April.

Interestingly enough, Bonas and Davy follow each other on Instagram. Bonas also follows Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and just liked a picture of her and Harry on Instagram. Yet...she doesn't follow Harry himself. Bonas reportedly broke up with Prince Harry because she was "spooked" after seeing coverage of Prince William and Kate Middleton's first royal tour with their eldest son, Prince George. Davy was Harry's first love and also decided the royal life wasn't for her.

Here's evidence that Bonas just liked Princess Eugenie's picture:

Courtesy

What might be even more suspect about Bonas and Davy not following Meg and Harry on Instagram is the fact that both of them (!) attended the royals' wedding last May. On one hand, it's normal not to want to see your ex, his wife, and their new baby doing great things for the world. On the other hand, it's been years since both women have dated Harry, and they seem to have moved on with their lives.

So...why no follow, Cressida and Chelsy? Is this some John Tucker Must Die-like pact? We need answers.

