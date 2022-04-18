Prince Harry Wants to Make the World a Better Place for Archie and Lili
He told some kid hosts at the Invictus Games.
During the Invictus Games in The Hague, Prince Harry was interviewed by two young guest hosts: 11-year-old Sophia and 12-year-old Jay.
After asking him about his love for the Invictus Games—the annual event he created to give back to injured servicemen and women, the kids enquired about his dreams as a dad.
"What is your wish for Archie and Lilibet?" asked Sophia.
"To grow up in a better world," the Duke of Sussex answered. "To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world.
"It's not gonna be easy, but I will never, ever, ever rest until I as a parent have at least tried to make the world a better place for them.
"Because it is our responsibility that the world is the way that it is now, and I don't think that we should be bringing children into the world, unless we are going to make that commitment to make it better for them. We cannot steal your future."
It's not news that the duke and his wife Meghan Markle are doting parents, but it doesn't make this royal dad's sweet words any less touching.
It's not the only reference to his kids the duke has made during the Invictus Games so far. In a speech over the weekend, he said, "when I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot—a helicopter pilot, obviously—or Kwazii from Octonauts."
He added, "But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today," he told the competitors and audience.
The games run from April 16 to April 22.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Will Prince Charles Choose to Be King Charles III, or Will He Use Another Name?
Sources say he could opt to become King George VII because of “negative connotations” surrounding the last two men known as King Charles.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
What Does Archie Mountbatten-Windsor Want to Be When He Grows Up?
It changes day-to-day, dad Prince Harry said.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle in White for Third Day in a Row at Invictus Games
Meghan and husband Prince Harry spent the day watching competition in The Hague, Netherlands.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Comforted an Emotional Prince Harry as He Watched the Invictus Games
"I could not love and respect him more," she later told the crowd.
By The Editors
-
Prince Charles Would Reportedly Be "Open" to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Being Part-Time Royals
"Which is what [Harry and Meghan] wanted from the start," said royal expert Tom Quinn.
By The Editors
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the Queen to "Clear the Air"
"After everything that has gone on, it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor...'
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Meghan Markle Is Glowing in a White Power Suit in The Netherlands
It's giving feminism.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Meghan Markle Will Attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games in the Netherlands, Spokesperson Confirms
It's her first time back in Europe since the Sussexes gave up their royal duties.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Once Joked That Doing Princess Charlotte's Hair Is a "Nightmare"
Classic dad move.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Skipped Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding
The Cambridges sent a sweet note to the Beckhams declining the invitation.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
COVID-19 Left the Queen Feeling "Very Tired and Exhausted," She Said
The queen spoke to hospital staff in honor of the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit.
By Kathleen Walsh