Prince Harry Wants to Make the World a Better Place for Archie and Lili

During the Invictus Games in The Hague, Prince Harry was interviewed by two young guest hosts: 11-year-old Sophia and 12-year-old Jay.

After asking him about his love for the Invictus Games—the annual event he created to give back to injured servicemen and women, the kids enquired about his dreams as a dad.

"What is your wish for Archie and Lilibet?" asked Sophia.

"To grow up in a better world," the Duke of Sussex answered. "To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world.

"It's not gonna be easy, but I will never, ever, ever rest until I as a parent have at least tried to make the world a better place for them.

"Because it is our responsibility that the world is the way that it is now, and I don't think that we should be bringing children into the world, unless we are going to make that commitment to make it better for them. We cannot steal your future."

It's not news that the duke and his wife Meghan Markle are doting parents, but it doesn't make this royal dad's sweet words any less touching.

It's not the only reference to his kids the duke has made during the Invictus Games so far. In a speech over the weekend, he said, "when I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot—a helicopter pilot, obviously—or Kwazii from Octonauts."

He added, "But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today," he told the competitors and audience.

The games run from April 16 to April 22.