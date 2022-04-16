Meghan Markle Comforted an Emotional Prince Harry as He Watched the Invictus Games
"I could not love and respect him more," she later told the crowd.
It's well-known that the Invictus Games mean a lot to Prince Harry. The sporting event—which occurs every two years, but had to be postponed from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic—was founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014 when he saw how the "power of sport could help wounded servicemen and women in their recovery—physically, psychologically and socially." (Harry is, of course, a military veteran, having served two tours in Afghanistan and spent a decade in the British Army.) One person who knows exactly how much the event means to Prince Harry: His wife Meghan Markle, who could be seen on the first day of the event fiercely squeezing her husband's hand as he became emotional and bowed his head.
The moment between the two was shared as part of a video honoring the Games, uploaded by Team US' official Invictus social media account:
A post shared by Invictus Team U.S. (@invictusteamus)
A photo posted by on
Later, when Meghan Markle introduced her husband, she made clear how proud she was, saying: "[Harry] has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you. I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same." She concluded: "He's the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."
Back in 2016, at the opening ceremony of the second Invictus Games, Prince Harry spoke candidly about why he founded the event, saying: "When I travelled back from the battlefield on a plane carrying the body of a Danish soldier and three young Brits, fighting for their lives, I began to understand the real, permanent cost of war. I joined the Army because, for a long time, I just wanted to be one of the guys. But what I learned through serving was that the extraordinary privileges of being a Prince gave me an extraordinary opportunity to help my military family. That's why I had to create the Invictus Games."
-
Tom Holland Quietly Told Zendaya How Beautiful She Is During an Interview
"You look so beautiful, darling," Tom told her, not realizing they were being filmed.
By The Editors
-
The Queen Pushed for What Became Prince William’s Wedding Outfit
Left up to him, William would have worn another outfit entirely to his April 2011 nuptials.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen’s Closest Confidante to Release Updated Version of Bestselling Book
Angela Kelly’s book The Other Side of the Coin was originally released in October 2019.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Charles Would Reportedly Be "Open" to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Being Part-Time Royals
"Which is what [Harry and Meghan] wanted from the start," said royal expert Tom Quinn.
By The Editors
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited the Queen to "Clear the Air"
"After everything that has gone on, it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor...'
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Meghan Markle Is Glowing in a White Power Suit in The Netherlands
It's giving feminism.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Meghan Markle Will Attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games in the Netherlands, Spokesperson Confirms
It's her first time back in Europe since the Sussexes gave up their royal duties.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Once Joked That Doing Princess Charlotte's Hair Is a "Nightmare"
Classic dad move.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Skipped Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding
The Cambridges sent a sweet note to the Beckhams declining the invitation.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
COVID-19 Left the Queen Feeling "Very Tired and Exhausted," She Said
The queen spoke to hospital staff in honor of the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Princess Charlotte Is "Very Into the Arts and Acting"
The little princess could follow in her aunt Meghan's footsteps as an actress.
By Kathleen Walsh