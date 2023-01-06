Prince Harry Says Prince William "Recoiled" When Meghan Hugged Him

Meghan Markle and Prince William's first meeting didn't go particularly smoothly, if a leaked excerpt from Prince Harry's memoir Spare is to be believed.
As is reportedly her way, the Suits alum immediately hugged William upon seeing him, which he wasn't prepared for at all.
"[It] completely freaked him out," Harry writes (via Us Weekly). "He recoiled. Willy didn’t hug many strangers. Whereas Meg hugged most strangers."
Explaining why Meghan had felt empowered to embrace her brother-in-law-to-be, Harry continues, "When meeting my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II], I’d made it clear—this is the Queen. But when meeting my brother, it was just Willy, who loved Suits."
This story is eerily reminiscent of Meghan's own account of meeting Princess Kate for the first time. "I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger, I didn't realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits," she revealed in Netflix' Harry & Meghan docuseries.
There's more to William's reaction to Meghan's hug than meets the eye, though, because apparently he and Kate were huge fans of Suits before Harry started dating his now-wife. When Harry told them he was in a relationship with her, William reportedly said it was "impossible."
Harry writes in Spare, "I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular—nay, religious—viewers of Suits. Great, I thought, laughing. I’ve been worrying about the wrong thing. All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph."
Sadly, it appears there was quite a bit more to be worried about.
If you want to read more, Spare is currently available to pre-order from all major online retailers, including Amazon (opens in new tab), ahead of its official release on Jan. 10.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
King Charles "Didn't Hug" Prince Harry When He Told Him About Diana's Death, But He Was "Fatherly" and "Kind"
More revelations from 'Spare.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How to Buy Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Ahead of Jan. 10 Release
It's available for pre-order.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Your Guide to the Cast of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Meet the warriors of the Netflix fantasy prequel.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
King Charles "Didn't Hug" Prince Harry When He Told Him About Diana's Death, But He Was "Fatherly" and "Kind"
More revelations from 'Spare.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How to Buy Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Ahead of Jan. 10 Release
It's available for pre-order.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Reportedly "Ordered" the Plane to Leave Without Harry as They Went to See the Dying Queen
Harry arrived too late.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says "The Door Is Always Open" for Attending the Coronation in New Interview Trailer
He hasn't committed either way.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Physically Attacked Him in Memoir: Report
The Guardian obtained a copy of 'Spare' ahead of its publication.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
2022 Was "Extraordinary and Traumatic" for the Royal Family, Expert Says
So much happened.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Has "Lost His Support Act in Harry," Royal Expert Says
They used to be super close.
By Iris Goldsztajn