Prince William Is a "Gentle Soul" Like Princess Diana Was, Astrologer Says

As Prince William turns 40 on June 21, the summer solstice, I got to thinking about what this significant date means for his fifth decade of life, and later for his accession to the throne when the time comes.

To find out more, I reached out to Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer, for her insights into the stars the Duke of Cambridge was born under. And as it turns out, his many similarities and strong bond with his late mother Princess Diana were well and truly written in said stars.

"Just like his mother, the late Princess Diana, Prince William was born under the sign of Cancer," Honigman tells Marie Claire.

"Those born under the sign of the Crab are gentle souls, who gladly put others before themselves. Cancerians are known for their kindness and their devotion to their families. This is William's Sun sign, which tells you about his external persona, how he comes across."

But this kindness is far from just surface with the prince: He is the same behind closed doors, according to Honigman.

"In a full astrological chart we would also look at his moon sign, which is his inner being, his true identity," she says.

"It happens to be Cancer too! So his gentleness is both inside and out. People with the same sign in their Sun and Moon come across as authentic and honest, because they don't hide any secret qualities, they're the same in public as they are when they're alone."

The astrologer goes on to decode Prince William's rising and Saturn signs, which she says will have a significant bearing on the kind of monarch the duke turns out to be.

"Another important element in his chart is his ascendant, also known as the rising sign," Honigman continues.

"This signifies his interests and passions, and William's is in Sagittarius. Sagittarius is a generous sign, with a love of travel. William's ascendant is the reason he enjoyed his foreign expeditions so much!

"As he grows and becomes king, he will embody his Saturn sign more. Saturn is the planet of slow, deliberate changes and maturity. William's Saturn is in Libra, sign of balance. He will be a just and attentive king."

Sounds alright to me!