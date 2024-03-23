Queen Elizabeth's Former Press Secretary Shares How Prince William Will Respond to Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

A royal family insider and former press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth is sharing how she believes Prince William will respond to his wife, Kate Middleton's, cancer diagnosis.



“He is going to be the anchor for his children," Ailsa Anderson—Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary— said an exclusive interview with People. “They are protecting their children. They are thinking about their welfare above everything."



On Friday, March 22, the Princess of Wales shared an emotional video announcing she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Middleton said in the video. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

The bombshell revelation comes after months of intense scrutiny and conspiracy theories regarding her health and wellness after Kensington Palace revealed Middleton had planned abdominal surgery in January.



Online speculation hit a fever pitch at the beginning of March, when Kensington Palace released what it claimed to be the first image of the princess since her hospitalization. Major news outlets pulled the image from circulation after it was found to have been digitally altered. In response, Kensington Palace shared a statement from Middleton, who took responsibility for photoshopping the image.



According to royal family insiders, Prince William felt "guilty and angry" about the controversy, in part because he made a promise to Middleton's parents that "he would protect and look after her."



In the video announcing her diagnosis, the Princess of Wales said that "having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too."

Anderson discussed the countless conspiracy theories regarding the Princess of Wales in the same People interview, adding that "for those people who have been vile on social media, they need to look at what they post."

"No one knows what goes on in anyone’s household. All the messages I have received are of sympathy. How can you not be sympathetic?" she continued. "She’s not just a senior member of the royal family, but she’s also a mother of young children—she’s so young. I’m sure the whole world will be with her.”



the Prince and Princess of Wales share three children together—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.



As a former press secretary, Anderson said she hopes that Middleton has "the inner strength" to focus on her health and not "let the noise" impact her as she continues treatment.

“She has the support of her husband and has his family, and her extraordinary family, through all the trolling and vitriol so she can actually focus on what’s important," she added, "which is her getting back to strength, for her wellbeing and her children and husband.