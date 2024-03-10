Kensington Palace shares the first public photo of Princess Kate in two months.

Kensington Palace has shared the first public photo of Kate Middleton since she underwent abdominal surgery two months ago.

On Sunday, March 10, the Palace shared a photo of the Princess of Wales on its official Instagram account. In it, Princess Kate poses alongside her three children—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—while sitting in a chair outside the family’s home in Windsor.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," the Palace captioned the post, which was signed with a simple "C."



"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day," it continued. "The Prince of Wales, 2024." (The United Kingdom celebrates Mother's Day on March 10.)



The Princess of Wales has been absent from the public eye ever since she underwent major abdominal surgery on Jan. 16, and days after she was spotted in the passenger seat of a black Audi SUV alongside her mom, Carole Middleton, who was driving the vehicle.

The Palace has declined to share any specific regarding Princess Kate's surgery, including what type of abdominal surgery she had and for what reason (though it did say the operation is not cancer-related).

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the palace said in a written statement announcing her health status, adding that Princess Kate will not resume any public duties until after Easter.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The secrecy surrounding Princess Kate's operation has led to a slew of online rumors and public speculation regarding her health and wellness, prompting Prince William to respond.



“His focus is on his work, and not on social media," a representative for the Princes of Wales told People .

“Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now,” royal expert Sally Bedell Smith told People.

“Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more," Smith continued. "The monarchy needs to be that anchor in times of trouble, and any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable.”