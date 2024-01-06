Prince William Feels “Guilty and Angry” Because Attacks on Princess Kate Break a Promise He Made to Her Parents, Michael and Carole Middleton

Prince William is especially angry over attacks against his wife, Princess Kate—and not just for the obvious reason. As any husband would be, William is upset about damaging accusations leveled against his wife (specifically in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame) as well as criticism over her work ethic (leveled in Endgame) and his brother Prince Harry’s comments about her in Spare, Harry’s memoir released almost one year ago exactly. Anyone who loves someone—as William loves Kate, his partner of over 20 years—would be upset at any disparaging words said about them.
But it apparently goes even deeper than that. The Mirror reports that critiques of Kate—especially ones as harmful as Endgame’s—break a promise William once made to Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. As Kate merged from being a private citizen to marrying into the royal family in 2011, William promised the Middletons he would look out for and protect their daughter—and, a royal expert said, he feels angry and guilty over the unflattering portrayals of her as of late, feeling that because of them he hasn’t kept his word to her parents.
“William feels guilty and angry because he promised Kate’s parents that he would protect and look after her,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said. “The attacks from Omid Scobie were vicious, so William will feel guilty because all she’s done is fall in love with someone who happened to be a future king. There’s obviously a lot of baggage that comes with this—it’s a unique and different life which you’ve got to have a very thick skin for.”
That said, though William may feel responsible and to blame in some capacity for bringing Kate into this, Bond said Kate is resilient and can handle it. “Kate has demonstrated that she’s the real deal and William constantly shows that he’s hugely proud of her,” Bond said. “Kate’s strength is drawn from the fact that she was given such a long apprenticeship—those nine or 10 years [that they were together before marriage] that she was allowed to see a little bit of what life would be like in the royal court were completely invaluable.”
Together for over two decades, body language expert Darren Stanton said their bond is closer than ever: “William and Kate are a very strong couple, and their relationship has continued to evolve and grow even stronger over the years,” he said, per The Mirror. “They started off as independent students who found true love. They were sweethearts, and we still see that side to them now. An important thing I have seen over the years is that both their levels of confidence and independence—in public and private—has really developed. We have never seen senior members of the royal family be so affectionate with one another in the public eye. If we look back at photographs of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, we would never have seen them holding hands or being tactile with each other.”
William and Kate’s public displays of affection have increased within the past year, and “This shows how in tune William and Kate are with each other on an emotional level,” said Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo. “They’re also not afraid to be open and honest through their body gestures about how they feel. They’ve really broken the mold and there’s a level of humor, playfulness, and mischievousness to them when they want to be—which is really refreshing to see.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Meryl Streep Has High Praise for ‘Barbie,’ Saying It “Saved the Movies Last Summer and All of Our Jobs”
Tomorrow could begin an awards season sweep by the Greta Gerwig-directed film.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland Reportedly Moves into the Sussex Family Guesthouse, Which Is Fine by Prince Harry As He “Loves to Be Mothered”
“He finds Doria being there very refreshing.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Archie Will Reportedly Attend a “Very Exclusive” School with Fellow “Celebrity Children” for Kindergarten, Royal Author Says
Wasn’t it just yesterday that he was this small?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Turns 42 on Tuesday, and for the Occasion Could Be Getting a Big Promotion Within the Firm
Even to someone with the prestigious Princess of Wales title, this would be a huge honor.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
TikTok Is Convinced It Has Figured Out the Secret to Kate Middleton’s Flawless Bangs
It’s almost staggeringly simple.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Is Apparently Closer to Princess Kate Than He Is His Own Son, Prince William
Charles spoke of his “beloved daughter-in-law” during a recent royal tour.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Dolly Parton Turned Down an Invitation From Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales
"She wasn't going to promote my rock album."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Kate Middleton Was Just As In On Carole Middleton’s Grand Plan for Kate to Meet (and Fall In Love With) Prince William, Royal Historian Says
Despite what ‘The Crown’ portrays, “Kate did not resist. They decided together.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
As a Little Boy, Prince William Based What He Wanted To Be When He Grew Up Around Protecting His Mother, Princess Diana
He yearned to properly safeguard her, and this desire colored his future career aspirations.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Is Apparently “Not the Best of Drinkers,” Earning Him This Three-Word Nickname from Cousin-in-Law Mike Tindall
Tindall is apparently going to be in “so much trouble” for spilling the moniker.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Was Literally The Crying-Laughing Emoji on Recent Night Out
Looks like he enjoyed the comedian Tom Allen!
By Iris Goldsztajn