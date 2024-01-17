Princess Kate Is In Hospital Following Planned Abdominal Surgery, Will Be Away from Royal Duties Until At Least April

She looks forward to returning to work "as soon as possible."

Kensington Palace released a statement regarding the health of the Princess of Wales, which said she was “admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.” The Palace added that “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”

Based on the current medical advice, the Palace added, Kate is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, March 31.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the statement continued. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The Palace added that it will “only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

The statement also added that Kate apologizes for having to postpone upcoming engagements and that “She looks forward to reinstating as many [engagements] as possible, as soon as possible.”

Kate was last seen publicly on Christmas Day, when she and the rest of the royal family took part in the traditional walk to St. Mary Magdelene Church from the Sandringham Estate. Kate’s 42nd birthday was January 9, the same week her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis returned to school at Lambrook.

We’ll continue to update this story as it develops. We wish Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery and have her in our thoughts.

