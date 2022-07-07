Prince William Was Filmed Swearing at Wimbledon, Apparently
It's an emotional experience, OK?
TBH, it must be exhausting having to be on your best behavior all the time when you're a working royal.
So it only makes sense that even someone as used to it all as Prince William sometimes has a little, oh-so-relatable slip during a public engagement.
It seems he had one such slip during his and Kate Middleton's recent attendance at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. To be fair, like, following sports can get real emotional for anyone.
During the men's singles quarter-final match, which saw British player Cameron Norrie take on the Belgian David Goffin, the Duke of Cambridge was caught on camera getting just a teeeeny bit upset over the Brit losing a point, according to Newsweek.
In the clip, reshared by a Twitter user, it certainly seems like the duke is saying, "no, no, no f*** it." Seems like an appropriate reaction to me, although the comments were divided between the "no need for such language" side and the "good to know he's just a normal lad" side—which I suppose is to be expected.
While Prince William is very good at being diplomatic and even-tempered during official engagements, he is known to not always be the poster child for sang-froid behind closed doors (or when interrupted during private family time).
For instance, he was recently caught on camera shouting at an amateur paparazzo in Norfolk (frankly justified, since this person was attempting to document a family bike ride involving the young Cambridge kids), has been reported to "fly off the handle" when people "patronize" his wife, and has been said to have "extreme mood swings" as well.
So yes, he may be the future king, but he's also a human being first of all—and that's hardly a bad thing.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
