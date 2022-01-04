Prince William "Flies Off the Handle" If People "Patronize" Kate Middleton, Source Says
He won't stand for it.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Prince William fiercely defends his wife Kate Middleton when he feels that she isn't being respected.
Speaking to the Daily Mail as part of a feature on the Duchess of Cambridge's upcoming 40th birthday, a source revealed, "He flies off the handle at any sign of Kate being patronised and stamps that out very quickly. It's one of his triggers. Over the years, many people have come up with great ideas for her, but if they are put across in a dismissive way, they've got pretty short shrift from him."
The duchess' former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley, also spoke to the Mail, painting a vivid picture of what her boss was like behind closed doors. When she asked her what plans she had for philanthropic efforts, she found that "Catherine had clearly put a lot of thought into it and made very clear that, for her, it was about listening and learning."
Another source who has worked for the Cambridges described the dynamic between the couple when it comes to supporting causes, explaining that they decided early on to take things slow. "And that's exactly what she has done—with William as her guide," the source said. "He's encouraged her to do things gradually, saying: 'This is for you to work out how you want to do it.' He may not shout from the roof-tops about equality, but theirs is a true partnership."
The Cambridges have often been hailed as injecting some much-needed modernity into the Royal Family, especially as their roles evolve in preparation for Prince Charles' accession to the throne. Back in August, royal expert Kent Gavin said of the couple, "Kate and William are totally different and operate in a totally different way. They're great. It's the best thing the Royal Family could have." Good for them!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Queen Told a Little Girl Who Dressed as Her for Halloween That Her Outfit Was "Splendid"
She wrote her family a letter via her lady-in-waiting.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tristan Thompson Confirmed as Father to Maralee Nichols' Son: "Khloé, You Don't Deserve This"
He issued an apology on Instagram Stories.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Charles Said He's "Proud" of Prince William and Prince Harry for Their Work on Climate Change
He wrote an impassioned essay.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Told a Little Girl Who Dressed as Her for Halloween That Her Outfit Was "Splendid"
She wrote her family a letter via her lady-in-waiting.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Charles Said He's "Proud" of Prince William and Prince Harry for Their Work on Climate Change
He wrote an impassioned essay.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate's New Year's Eve With the Middletons
Kate's family loves to put on a party.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Royal Historians Think Camilla Parker-Bowles' Fancy New Title Means She Could Become Queen
Is Queen Elizabeth sending a message?
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Send Archie to a Very On-Brand Nursery School
Archie's non-traditional (even for California) PreK teaches emotional literacy, mindfulness, sustainability, and coding.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Kate Middleton Was Never Interested in Fame and Just Wanted a "House in the Countryside," Family Friend Says
She feels pretty fulfilled now, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Year Photo Shows They're a "Fun, Flirty Duo," Body Language Expert Says
Sooo cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Has Been "Really Upset" About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Estrangement, Insider Says
She and Prince William are taking it hard.
By Iris Goldsztajn