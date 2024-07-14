Princess Charlotte Adorably Reacts to Mom Princess Kate Receiving a Standing Ovation at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton received a moving standing ovation as she arrived at this year's Wimbledon men's final match amid her ongoing cancer treatment, and no one was more proud than her beaming daughter, Princess Charlotte.

On Sunday, July 14, the Princess of Wales arrived at Wimbledon in what was only her second official public appearance since she announced she has been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer. While Middleton has made it a point to attend Wimbledon every year as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, this year her attendance was something of a looming question mark given her health.

So it came as little surprise that when Middleton arrived in a purple Safiyaa dress featuring a ruched bodice and softly flared skirt, the crowd gave her a standing ovation and her daughter reacted in the most Princess Charlotte way possible.

As Wimbledon attendees rose to their feat, Princess Charlotte beamed with pride while looking up at her mom. In response, Princess Kate waved back to the crowd, reportedly smiling as she grew visibly moved and emotional by the gesture.

In an interview with People, Karwai Tang—a photographer who was also present and who captured the emotional moment—said that the royal "usually comes in" and "walks down the step and into her seat."

"She doesn’t normally stand and wave," Tang told the publication. "But she stood for a while and took it all in. For her to acknowledge it and take in the applause was special."

To mark her second official public appearance, Middleton appeared to post a "welcome back" message of sorts on Instagram, along with a few pictures of the royal at Wimbledon.

"Great to be back at @Wimbledon!" read the caption, which was shared on Kensington Palace's official Instagram account. "There’s nothing quite like The Championships 🎾."

On Saturday, July 13, Kensington Palace confirmed Kate Middleton would in fact attend the men's final at this year's Wimbledon, despite her continuing to undergo preventative cancer treatments. Previous reports indicated that while the royal had her heart set on attending, ultimately her husband, Prince William, would be the one to decide whether or not it was safe and appropriate for the Princess of Wales to make an appearance.

Catherine Princess of Wales court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Middleton has been a long-time fan of both tennis and Wimbledon, the oldest and arguably most prestigious tennis tournament in the world.

“It is no secret that she would dearly love to be there, but when you are having chemo, as she herself said, there are good days and bad days,” a friend close to the royal recently told The Daily Beast .

“A lot depends on the timing of the treatments. She made it to Trooping the Colour, so if she can make Wimbledon, she will.”

Thankfully, it all worked out and Princess Charlotte, and the world, got the opportunity to see Princess Kate enjoy a place and a championship near and dear to her heart.