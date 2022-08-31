Prince William and Kate Middleton Show a Genuine Interest in People, Just Like Diana Did: Body Language Expert

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It has been 25 years since Princess Diana tragically lost her life in a car accident in Paris.
Since then, her legacy—one of kindness, compassion, and the royal star factor—has lived on for royal fans around the world as well as within her own family.
Both of her sons regularly speak about their mother, and do their best to carry on the qualities that people so admired in Diana, and for body language expert Darren Stanton, they have been successful—William especially in the way he interacts with members of the public.
"It’s clear from the way he carries himself that Diana plays an important and integral part in his life every day," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair Casino (opens in new tab).
"William has definitely inherited many of Diana’s character traits. From his humanitarian work, it’s clear he’s not afraid to get his hands quite dirty and we often see the empathy he has for others during his royal engagements.
"He interacts with the public much like his mother did—often breaking protocol to greet crowds in a more tactile manner."
For the expert, the Duke of Cambridge always had these qualities in him, but it was marrying his duchess that helped him better connect with them.
"While there’s no doubt that Kate has helped William to embrace his compassionate side, even before they married, William was often seen sharing his support and patronage to many charities to do what he could to help," Stanton explains.
"However, Kate’s willingness when it comes to her royal duties appears to have had a big influence on the way that William now thinks."
For Stanton, the duke chose a partner who embodies many of his mother's best traits.
"We often see Kate getting stuck in during her royal appearances and she has no qualms when it comes to engaging and interacting with others from everyday walks of lives, much like Diana did," he observes.
"You’ll notice that when Kate is interacting with others, she always shows fixed eye contact, her head often tilts to the left—these are signs that a person is taking in and carefully considering what the other is saying.
"This is called active listening and you can tell with Kate she is genuinely interested and soaking up every exchange she has while carrying out her duties. We saw this same non-verbal behavior from Diana, with this 'genuine interest' being a key similarity between the pair."
Even though we lost Diana far too young, it's wonderful to see that she lives on in this beautiful way.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022: Everything We Know
There's a lot going on when it comes to 'Bachelor in Paradise' this year—but we probably won't get Lil Jon back.
By Jenny Hollander
-
'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything We Know
The fifth season of the Netflix hit is filming this summer in British Columbia.
By The Editors
-
'Selling the OC' Season 2: Everything We Know
Will the Newport Beach-based Oppenheim agents return for a second season?
By Quinci LeGardye
-
There Was a Fire in Archie's Nursery in South Africa, Despite Reports to the Contrary: Source
Why is there so much to unpack here?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Is Like at 3 Years Old
He sounds like a big personality already.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Hasn't Tried to "Follow in Diana's Footsteps," Says Katie Nicholl
There are differences as well as similarities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Believes Her Americanness Caused Her Problems in the Royal Family
She thinks she was too involved to fit in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Couldn't Understand Why She Had So Little Control Over Social Media Within the Royal Family
Also, she might be returning to Instagram??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have a Pair of Palm Trees in Their Garden That Represent Their Love
Aw!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Podcast Could Be "Even More Damaging" Than Oprah Interview to the Royal Family, Expert Says
'Archetypes' has been no holds barred so far.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rescue Beagle in New Photos
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn