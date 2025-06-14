Body Language Expert Reveals Kate Middleton Can't "Mask Her Emotions" at Trooping the Colour 2025

Kate Middleton attended Trooping the Colour 2025, and ensured the summer event was extremely memorable. For instance, the Princess of Wales referenced her late mother-in-law with an aquamarine coat dress by one of Princess Diana's favorite designers, and also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing the late monarch's Bahrain Pearl Earrings. A mother-daughter style moment with Princess Charlotte helped make the day unforgettable, too. And according to a body language expert, Princess Kate's "genuine" emotions were on full display at the June 14 event.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton explained, "She's not one to mask her emotions and today is no different. She's displaying a normal, happy smile which is genuine. Kate is very happy to be there, her face is engaged." He further explained, "Kate's enjoyment attending an event like Trooping The Colour is always genuine."

Stanton continued, "We also saw William smiling on his arrival, mirroring the same emotions as Kate. We can see that both Kate and William are content to be attending the event and are showing genuine joy and excitement to be on the public stage. William's facial expressions were animated, highlighting his own excitement."

The Royal Family gathers on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The body language expert also highlighted the significance of Princess Kate's turquoise coat dress, saying, "It is the color of tranquility, of protection, it denotes healing. The white that's included in her outfit is a significant color. It's, again, tranquility and peace, cleanliness and neutrality."

Stanton noted that Queen Camilla regularly wears white "to show impartiality, something she shares in common with Kate."

Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour 2025 outfit pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal fans are sure to be delighted with Princess Kate's appearance at Trooping the Colour, along with the sweet references she included in her outfit to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.