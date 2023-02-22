Princess Diana's Birth Chart Proves How Loving and Empathetic She Really Was, Astrologer Says

Everything we know about Princess Diana's personality makes sense with her birth chart, according to one astrologer's claims.
The famous Cancerian is often seen as an extremely caring, giving person, as well as someone who was deeply hurt by some of the more difficult experiences she went through as part of the Royal Family.
"Each person’s sun sign, which some call the star sign, is aligned with the true personality of the individual, how they appear to the world. Born on July 1, 1961 at 7:45 p.m. in Sandringham, Diana was a Cancer sun sign, which is a sign known for being loving, warm, empathic, and family-centered," Inbaal Honigman tells Marie Claire.
"Cancerians have a special way of relating to people, making everyone feel as if they’re part of the family, and they find it easy and natural to support others."
But this deeply caring nature isn't just a perception the public has of her; it's something that her closest loved ones also recognized in her.
"In a 2017 documentary, her adult sons Harry and William are seen talking about their late mother, mentioning how she 'smothered' them with love," Honigman continues, speaking on behalf of BettingSites.co.uk.
"This is a very Cancerian quality, ensuring that their loved ones feel adored and appreciated at all times, and are emotionally secure and supported by the family around them."
But if you know a bit about astrology, you'll also be aware that your personality is believed to be determined by much more than just your sun sign.
"There are many other elements in a person’s zodiacal chart, for example the moon sign, which sheds light on our inner workings," Honigman explains.
"Diana’s moon sign is Aquarius, which is a humanitarian sign, committed to charity work and supporting those less fortunate. She is probably best known for her charity work around homelessness, children’s cancer, landmines and AIDS, and she tirelessly worked with dozens of additional charities over her royal career.
"Through raising different charity organizations’ profiles, as well as advocacy and donations, Diana touched and improved the lives of many. This tendency to support the welfare of others is very in keeping with her Aquarius moon."
The psychic continues, "Those with prominent Aquarius placements in their chart are very committed to truth and honesty. They refuse to live a lie, and they call out any injustice they may see.
"Her disappointment at learning that her husband at the time had a mistress was likely doubly painful for her Aquarius moon, which tolerates no lying or cheating. Where a different zodiac sign may have turned a blind eye, those with Aquarius moon cannot."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
