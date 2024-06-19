Princess Diana "Kind of Fancied" Kevin Costner, Per Prince William

Princess Diana, like the rest of us, wasn't above a little celebrity crush.

In a wholesome turn of events, Kevin Costner revealed in a new interview that Prince William once told him his mom "kind of fancied" him.

Speaking to People, Costner recalled how the conversation came about: "I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, 'What?'... and then I went, 'Okay," he explained.

"We met in this room, and it was just us," he continued. "He walked up, and we shook hands... The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you.'"

As you can imagine, this exchange was touching for Costner. He called the experience with William, who he said was "quite a young man" at the time, "very sweet."

Kevin Costner with ex-wife Cindy at the 1992 Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Costner and the late Princess of Wales actually had a friendship IRL, with the actor having previously revealed that Diana was set to appear alongside him in a sequel to the 1992 movie Bodyguard. The princess had apparently been cast "in the same kind of capacity as Whitney [Houston in the first film]," but tragically Diana died before the movie could be made.

Costner told People it was Diana's friend Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who had introduced them. "It was so sweet," he said. "Sarah was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool... when she could have been going, 'Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?' She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk."

Recalling this story as well as the rest of his life and career, Costner said, "I’ve had an incredibly unusual, and for the most part, beautiful life." I'll say!